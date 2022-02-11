DELPHI – As the anniversary of the Delphi teens’ homicides approaches, the Indiana State Police and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office continue to push the public for leads that will help solve the nearly five-year-old case.
Both agencies released a joint statement Feb. 10 asking people to come forward with information about the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German, who went missing Feb. 13, 2017, while walking on the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi. Their bodies were found the next day.
Despite a video and a voice recording of the alleged suspect, ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter has said they have been unable to get “that final piece of the puzzle” to move forward with the case.
“Working diligently every day with our county, local and federal partners, we continue to give our very best efforts to solve this case,” Carter said. “Abby, Libby, their families, and the Delphi community deserve nothing less. We also continue to ask for tips to be submitted, because one day we will obtain that one piece of information we seek … the identity of the person responsible for this senseless crime.”
Specifically, investigators are asking people about information related to the anthony_shots profile, which police have publicly stated has been used by Kegan Kline, a man who was arrested in Miami County for various offenses that include possession of child pornography, child exploitation, child solicitation and synthetic identity deception – a combination of fabricated credentials where the implied identity is not associated with a real person.
Police want people who have communicated with the profile to come forward. They also want to know when, how and on which form of social media was used to communicate with anthony_shots, and if anyone was asked for a meeting or attempted to obtain a home address.
Investigators would also like to obtain all saved images and conversations with the anthony_shots profile.
Police have not publicly established a link between the Delphi homicides and Kline, despite a search warrant that was executed on Kline about a 11 days after Williams’ and German’s bodies were found.
Despite the case's longevity, Carroll County Sheriff’s Tobe Leazenby said in a statement that “a dedicated, multi-jurisdictional team” of investigators continue, every day, to “diligently seek justice’ for the two teen girls.
"To that end, I want to stress that the investigation is still quite active and is NOT a cold case,” Leazenby said. “We also continue to encourage the submission of valid and valuable information which will help us to attain the goal of justice for our precious Abby and Libby. Thank you to all who have come alongside us in our ongoing efforts."
Police with information about the case are strongly urged to contact law enforcement by utilizing the TIP HOTLINE: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.
People are asked to provide as much information as possible, such as the name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved, and if they have a connection to Delphi.