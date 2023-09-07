RENSSELAER — People complained and INDOT listened.
Several residents in Rensselaer voiced safety concerns with local officials over with the placement of guardrails over a drainage culvert on State Road 114 last month. The guardrails were placed just inches from the road and not set back a few feet, which is the norm.
Rensselaer Police Chief Matt Anderson, whose department fielded a number of calls complaining of the rails, notified the city council of the questionable construction during the Aug. 28 meeting.
“They are going to get hit,” he told council members. “It’s just a matter of time.”
State Rep. Kendell Culp was notified of the situation and put a call into the Indiana Department of Transportation, which contacted the contractor responsible for replacing the culvert. The company agreed to move the guardrails back three feet from the edge of the road.
The problem area is a few hundred feet east of the Rensselaer Central High School parking lot.
Vehicles now have more room the navigate through the area, Culp said.
“I was really happy with the response from INDOT,” he said. “They got it done on a Friday or Saturday. It was done in a matter of days.”
Culp said all legislators are given a person to contact at INDOT and he has been impressed with the department’s quick response on a couple of his local road concerns.
“I don’t know why it was built that way,” Culp said. “School buses, snow plows and motorists were all at risk. But they got on it immediately.”