JASPER COUNTY — An Indianapolis man was involved in a rollover crash on I-65 on Tuesday morning at the 220-mile marker.
A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Trooper Dennis Griffin shows that a gold 2002 Ford pickup driven by Dustin P. Schilling, 28, of Indianapolis, side-swiped a 2016 Freightliner semi truck pulling a trailer. After the initial impact, the pickup crossed the southbound lanes and drove off the roadway into the west ditch where it overturned several times.
The vehicle came to a rest on its wheels in a field.
Schilling was extricated from the vehicle and flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital by Lutheran Air for undisclosed injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.
Several good Samaritans who saw the crash take place stopped to assist the injured driver.
The vehicle was towed by Village Motors. Assisting at the scene were the Rensselaer Fire Department and Phoenix Medics.