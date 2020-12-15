JASPER COUNTY — An Indianapolis man was arrested and charged with domestic battery and battery against a public safety official during an incident at a home outside Wheatfield last week.
William C. May III, 33, of Indianapolis, was taken to the hospital then the Jasper County Jail after Jasper County Sheriff deputies responded to a domestic dispute call in the early morning hours of Dec. 10.
According to police, deputies went to a residence located 4 1/2 miles northeast of Wheatfield to talk with a victim who advised she was struck by May.
She said she was knocked onto the couch in the residence by May, falling on her six-year-old daughter. May reportedly began choking the victim, who struggled to breath. He then punched the victim in the face.
Deputies said the victim had redness to her neck and face that were consistent with being choked and punched.
It was reported that May hid from police in the attic/storage area of the home. When he was located, he became belligerent and aggressive to the deputies. He continued this behavior, refusing to obey verbal commands. Deputies used non-lethal force to subdue May and he was taken into custody.
After being medically cleared at a local hospital, May was taken to the jail where he faces charges of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, strangulation, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.
All charges carry a Level 6 felony.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.