INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Library has announced the release of the newest version of the Indiana Library Passport, a digital experience that encourages everyone to visit libraries across the Hoosier state.
The passport showcases more than 150 main libraries and branches to explore in an easy, mobile-friendly way. The passport includes stops at the Allen County Public Library, which features the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research; the South Whitley Community Public Library, which features the Shultz Gem Collection; the Bartholomew County Public Library, which features architectural design by I. M. Pei and the Large Arch statue by Henry Moore; and many more.
Patrons can visit a dedicated mobile passport landing page where they can sign up for the Indiana Library Passport by providing their name, email address and mobile phone number. A link is then sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their phone’s home screen where they can access it at any time. There is no app to download. Once signed up, patrons can then check in to participating libraries using the location services on their phone.
This year, in addition to the quarterly prize package drawing, passport users will have an opportunity to claim a limited-edition Indiana Library Passport mug. When users check into a library, they will be awarded 100 points. Once a user earns 2,000 points, they can redeem those points for the mug, while supplies last. The redemption process is done entirely within the passport and the mug will be shipped directly to the passport holder. Points can be earned once per week per library.
Previous passport holders will need to sign up for the new version of the Indiana Library Passport, as their information will not automatically be transferred. Library employees are not eligible to win prizes.
The 2023-24 Indiana Library Passport program is administered by the Indiana State Library and sponsored by the Indiana State Library Foundation.