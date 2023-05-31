Passport

 INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Library has announced the release of the newest version of the Indiana Library Passport, a digital experience that encourages everyone to visit libraries across the Hoosier state. 

The passport showcases more than 150 main libraries and branches to explore in an easy, mobile-friendly way. The passport includes stops at the Allen County Public Library, which features the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research; the South Whitley Community Public Library, which features the Shultz Gem Collection; the Bartholomew County Public Library, which features architectural design by I. M. Pei and the Large Arch statue by Henry Moore; and many more. 

Tags