INDIANAPOLIS — On Nov. 4, the Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA) gave a presentation at the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) Rural Regions Realizing the Net-Zero Opportunity meeting.
This meeting was adjacent to the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. In collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), ISA was invited to share the story of how the PoreShield business model creates rural opportunities, fosters a circular and bio-economy, and is translatable and scalable through policy.
Kendell Culp, an ISA director and a Jasper County farmer, was on hand for the meeting in Scotland.
As a non-toxic, renewable and sustainable technology, PoreShield, a revolutionary concrete durability enhancer, is speeding the transition to a circular economy. This high-performance technology is being adopted nationwide in the US and attracting interest internationally to preserve and extend the life of new and existing concrete infrastructure. This success is a result of a highly collaborative business model fueled by ISA, the United Soybean Board (USB) use of soybean checkoff dollars and the USDA.
“Biobased products are widely known for having a substantially lower impact on the environment compared to petroleum-based and other non-biobased products,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson. “Beyond being more responsible alternatives, these products are produced by an industry responsible for nearly 5 million jobs in the United States alone. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is playing a key role in labeling biobased products so that consumers can make educated decisions for themselves, their families and their places of work.”
The PoreShield business model is built off an established infrastructure for soybean oil refining and its readily available soy methyl ester. In response to the Indiana Department of Transportation’s (INDOT) need for a high performance, cost competitive, carbon-reducing alternative to preventing premature failure of Indiana concrete infrastructure, ISA and Purdue University collaborated to develop and patent PoreShield. Additionally, unlike competing petroleum-based products, PoreShield is carbon positive.
Currently, ISA is working with leading suppliers of concrete products in the construction industry to meet the growing adoption of PoreShield among key concrete infrastructure owners, including governmental and private owners. This growth is also catalyzed through policy including the USDA BioPreferred Program and the Mandatory Federal Purchasing requirements that give preference to bio-based products.
“At its heart, collaboration is what makes the PoreShield business model run as well as it does,” said Julie Ohmen, new uses consultant for ISA. “We were honored to share this business model at the Rural Regions Realizing the Net-Zero Opportunity Meeting in Scotland and hope that it inspires future adoption of this type of model as we all work towards securing global net-zero by mid-century.”
About Indiana
Soybean Alliance
The Indiana Soybean Alliance works to enhance the viability of Indiana soybean farmers through the effective and efficient investment of soybean checkoff funds that protect and promote the interest of Indiana soybean farmers. The ISA works to assist soybean farmers through its strategic initiatives of market development; environmental, social and economic sustainability; value creation and producer engagement. ISA is led by an elected, farmer board that directs investments of the soybean checkoff funds on behalf of more than 20,000 Indiana soybean farmers. Learn more at www.indianasoybean.com.
About United
Soybean Board
United Soybean Board’s 78 volunteer farmer-directors work on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers to achieve maximum value for their soy checkoff investments. These volunteers invest and leverage checkoff funds in programs and partnerships to drive soybean innovation beyond the bushel and increase preference for U.S. soy. That preference is based on U.S. soybean meal and oil quality and the sustainability of U.S. soybean farmers. As stipulated in the federal Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act, the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for USB and the soy checkoff. Learn more at www.unitedsoybean.org
About PoreShield
PoreShield SME-PS is a revolutionary concrete durability enhancer that works below the surface to protect all densities of concrete, new or old. PoreShield is not a sealant or a coating. Instead of forming a seal on the surface, PoreShield is absorbed deep into concrete pores, protecting concrete from premature damage. Created from a collaboration between the Indiana Soybean Alliance and Purdue University, PoreShield is proven to stop deterioration in existing concrete infrastructure, making concrete last five-to-nine times longer. And as a preventative measure, PoreShield stands alone – providing maximum protection while reducing maintenance costs, replacements rates, and even lowering the carbon footprint with a non-toxic and hazard-free product profile. Learn more at www.poreshield.com.