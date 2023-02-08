INDIANAPOLIS — Freshman state representative Kendell Culp rolled up his sleeves and got to work in his first legislative session, authoring several Indiana House bills and co-authoring a handful more.
Culp has authored seven bills in his first weeks as state rep for all or portions of Jasper, White, Pulaski and Starke counties. He is co-author on three others.
His House Bill 1557 that directs the Indiana Department of Agriculture to conduct an inventory of lost farmland passed a third reading recently and advances for consideration by the Indiana Senate.
Since 1982, a total of 831,000 acres of farmland has been lost in Indiana, according to the ISDA. Culp, a grain and livestock producer, said it is time to take stock of Hoosier farmland.
“Prime farmland continues to be developed for other purposes, which undermines global food security, local food systems and the environment,” Culp said in a press release. “As the nation’s breadbasket, Indiana benefits greatly from agricultural prosperity. With Indiana continuing to grow in terms of population and advancements, we must take stock of our valuable farmland and make sure we continue to protect this great asset.”
According to the ISDA, Indiana is the eighth-largest agricultural exporter in the nation and the 10th largest farming state in the nation.
The inventory would include farmland lost to industry, housing, renewable energy and other sources. Culp said the ultimate goal with the bill is food security.
In speaking before the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee, Culp called agriculture a “stabilizing force” for small, rural Hoosier economies and emphasized the importance for consumers across the world.
Culp is serving on three House committees, including Environment, where he is vice-chair, Elections and Energy and Utilities. His bills relate to issues in those committees.
Here is a peek at Culp’s list for the 2023 session, which will continue into March:
• HB 1132: Land use task force. Creates the land use task force to study and make recommendations concerning: (1) areas where food insecurity exists; (2) development growth trends in communities across Indiana; and (3) other community growth issues. (Authored, with Rep. Kyle Pierce, Rep. Doug Miller co-authors)
• HP 1408: INDOT citizen advisory committee. Establishes the citizen advisory committee for the Indiana department of transportation (INDOT) for the purpose of advising INDOT on transportation needs in Indiana. (Authored)
• HB 1443: Utility personal property. Establishes appeal rights and procedures for political subdivisions with regard to utility company personal property assessments. (Authored, with Rep. Sharon Negele, Rep. Robert Cherry co-authors)
• HB 1448: Sales tax exemption for agricultural equipment. Provides that a transaction involving a person’s acquisition of agricultural machinery, tools, or equipment is exempt from the application of the state gross retail tax regardless of whether the person also intends to use the property for a nonexempt purpose and that such a transaction may not be prorated. Requires the department of state revenue to amend the administrative rules to conform with the provision added by the bill. (Authored, with Rep. Robert Cherry, Rep. Beau Baird, Rep. J.D. Prescott co-authors)
• HB 1552: Local income tax funding for EMS services. Removes provisions that require a county to meet certain qualifications before it is authorized to adopt an emergency medical services local income tax rate (EMS LIT rate). (Under current law, only counties that provide emergency medical services for all local units in the county and pay 100% of the costs to provide those services are authorized to adopt an EMS LIT rate.) (Authored)
See BILL, Page 2
• HB 1553: Township fire and emergency services funding. Provides that the current township firefighting fund shall be referred to as the township firefighting and emergency services fund. Provides that a township may elect to establish a township firefighting fund and a township emergency services fund in lieu of the township firefighting and emergency services fund. Provides that a township may levy ad valorem property taxes for each fund. Provides that if a township elects to establish separate levies for the township firefighting fund and the emergency services fund, the levies are combined for purposes of calculating a township’s maximum permissible levy. Makes conforming amendments. (Authored)
• HB 1557: Inventory of lost farmland. Directs the state department of agriculture to conduct an inventory of farmland lost in Indiana from 2010 to 2022. (Authored, with Rep. Mike Aylesworth, Rep. Maureen Bauer and Rep. Doug Miller co-authors)
• HB1014: County highway supervisors. Establishes a grant-in-aid subsidy for a county highway supervisor’s annual salary. Makes an appropriation. (Authored by Rep. Mike Aylesworth, with Rep. Karen Engleman, Rep. Jeffrey Thompson and Rep. Kendell Culp co-authors)
• HB 1401: Assessment of wind power devices. Requires a public utility company that owns or operates wind power devices after a change in ownership of the wind power devices to report, when filing its first statement of value and description of property with the department of local government finance (department), the valuation of the devices at the same valuation amount that the previous owner reported on the previous owner’s last annual report before the change in ownership. Requires a public utility company that owns or operates wind power devices after a change in ownership of the wind power devices to notify the department in a timely manner of the change in ownership. Requires the new owner, for years subsequent to the first year after the change in ownership, to calculate and report the valuation of the wind power devices in accordance with: (1) the statute concerning the taxation of public utility companies; and (2) rules prescribed by the department. Provides that for any year subsequent to the first year after the change in ownership of a wind power device, the department, in determining the just value of the property, shall not consider valuations determined by another governmental agency. Requires the department to make necessary conforming changes to the annual report form. Requires the Indiana utility regulatory commission to include a provision in an order declining to exercise jurisdiction over a public utility company that: (1) owns or operates one or more wind power devices; or (2) plans to own or operate one or more wind power devices; requiring the public utility to notify the department of any change in ownership of the wind power devices. Requires that before November 1, 2024, and before November 1, 2025, the department shall prepare, submit in an electronic format, and present a report on: (1) the valuation of wind power devices; and (2) the department’s progress in implementing the bill’s provisions; to the interim study committee on energy, utilities, and telecommunications. Amends the Indiana Code provision that sets forth how the department is to determine the just value of the property of a public utility company to provide an exception from the specified procedures with respect to the determination of the just value of wind power devices. (Authored by Rep. Sharon Negele, with Rep. Kendell Culp and Rep. Randall Frye co-authors)