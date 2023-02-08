Culp's bills

INDIANAPOLIS — Freshman state representative Kendell Culp rolled up his sleeves and got to work in his first legislative session, authoring several Indiana House bills and co-authoring a handful more.

Culp has authored seven bills in his first weeks as state rep for all or portions of Jasper, White, Pulaski and Starke counties. He is co-author on three others.

