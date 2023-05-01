Indiana Farm Bureau recently awarded 13 scholarships to incoming or current college students pursuing careers in agriculture.
The scholarships include the Marion Stackhouse Memorial Scholarship, two Collegiate Farm Bureau scholarships and 10 Carolyn Hegel Memorial scholarships. The scholarship funds can be applied to tuition, housing, books or other educational expenses.
Madison Powell of Tipton County is the recipient of this year’s Marion Stackhouse Memorial Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is named in honor of the former INFB president, who served from 1976 to 1987. Winners of this scholarship must be INFB members pursuing studies in agriculture. Powell is a sophomore at Purdue University where she studies agricultural education.
Two $1,000 scholarships are offered to members of any of the Collegiate Farm Bureau chapters – Purdue, Vincennes, and Huntington universities. This year, Vincennes University junior Linda Jacob of Dubois County and Purdue University junior Kristy Kohlhagen of Jasper County received the Collegiate Farm Bureau scholarships.
Additionally, 10 students, one per INFB district, received the $1,000 Carolyn Hegel Memorial Scholarship awards, named after the long-time INFB 2nd vice president, who served the organization for 26 years. Winners must be incoming or current college students pursuing a degree in agriculture and members of INFB.
The winning students are listed below with their home county and high school or college.
· District 1: Jaden Kinnison, St. Joseph County – New Prairie High School, graduating senior, Oklahoma State University.
· District 2: Maggie Wolf, Whitley County – Whitko Jr./Sr. High School, graduating senior, Huntington University.
· District 3: Caitlyn Miller, Tippecanoe County – McCutcheon High School, graduating senior, Purdue University.
· District 4: Clark Rodibaugh, Tipton County, Tipton High School, graduating senior, Purdue University.
· District 5: Jayden Simpson, Putnam County – freshman at Purdue University.
· District 6: Claire Bishop, Hancock County – Greenfield Central High School, graduating senior, Purdue University.
· District 7: Katelyn Hedge, Knox County – sophomore at Vincennes University.
· District 8: Kelby Roberts, Rush County – Rushville Consolidated High School, graduating senior, Purdue University.
· District 9: Anna Wagner, Dubois County – sophomore at The Ohio State University.
· District 10: Evan Kuhn, Dearborn County – East Central High School, graduating senior, University of Northwestern Ohio.
“We heard from many amazing students about their love for agriculture,” said Isabella Chism, INFB 2nd vice president. “It’s rewarding to see the excitement, dedication and creativity that these students are cultivating through higher education. They will certainly do great things, and I can’t wait to see them grow as future leaders in our community.”
Many county Farm Bureaus also offer annual scholarships for students in their area. To learn more, visit www.infb.org and visit the Scholarships and Grants page under the Resources tab.
About Indiana Farm Bureau: For more than 100 years, Indiana Farm Bureau (INFB) has protected and enhanced the future of agriculture and our communities. As the state’s largest general farm organization, INFB works diligently to cultivate a thriving agricultural ecosystem to strengthen the viability of Indiana agriculture. Learn more at INFB.org.