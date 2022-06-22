RENSSELAER — From 60,000 to 50.
That’s how the state of Indiana whittled down the number of teachers who will participate in an Action Research Project that will take a closer look at education during a Teacher Leaders Bootcamp in the 2022-23 school year.
Among the 50 ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work is Rensselaer Central Middle School science teacher Heather Hall, who was selected from a long list of applicants to represent the community as well as the state in this project.
“I’m really honored to get picked,” Hall said. “It was a really welcomed surprise. There’s a lot of teachers in Indiana and I was overwhelmed they picked me.”
The program is designed to get experienced teachers in one room or on a virtual feed to discuss research projects in education that can be implemented across the state.
The bootcamp will feature six sessions with the first to start in September.
The camp is expected to wrap up the first part of May 2023.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of this teachers leadership bootcamp and expand my education network in the state of Indiana,” Hall said. “I’m excited to come together with other people who have a passion for education in our state.”
Hall will then share information that is generated in the program to other educators in her community and elsewhere.
“I think a lot of it will be discussing our issues we have in our schools and looking at what’s worked in other places and trying to do some implementation of programs and projects that have been successful,” she said.
Hall is especially passionate about providing education in underserved populations, which she noted in an essay to the Action Research organizers during the application process.
“I would like to see us integrate underserved populations in our communities better,” she said. “I think we could do a lot better with that; not just here but across our state. We’re becoming a lot more diverse and I feel like we need to serve all kids of learners from all kinds of backgrounds. It’s an issue that’s spread far and wide sadly.”
Hall has been a teacher for 26 years, including 25 years in the Rensselaer district. She taught at South Newton in her first year out of Saint Joseph’s College and returned to Rensselaer to teach at the middle school and high school levels.
She also served as a teacher at Saint Augustine School, Saint Joe (in the biology and education departments) before returning to the Rensselaer middle school.
“I’ve taught preschool through college and everything in between,” she said.
A 1991 graduate at RCHS, Hall stays busy in the summers as the program director for the Rensselaer Parks Department. She is currently coordinating kids education camps at Brookside Park, funneling over 200 kids through activities and programs throughout the summer.
The first session — Little Hands, a program geared towards preschoolers — kicked off on June 7.
“It’s a way to expand education in our community,” said Hall, who has been a program director for five years. “We’ve had a great response.”
Hall said the need to teach developed from her job as a lifeguard and a swim instructor at Brookside Park’s pool as a teenager.
“I originally thought I wanted to be a physical therapist,” she said. “I realized with my summer jobs that I had a joy and a passion for working with kids. I stayed on my path by majoring in biology, but I realized I had an interest in science so I changed my course and decided to go into science education.”
Her love of education has trickled down to her children. Hall is the parent of four children, including three girls. Two of her girls are studying to be teachers at Indiana University and the other is a nurse. Her son is a student at Notre Dame.