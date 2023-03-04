Welcome to DeMotte

By CHERI SHELHART

The Oak Grove Board of Directors and administrators gather in the opening hallway of the new independent living wing along with Wilbert and Peg Hamstra, who were instrumental in bringing the Oak Grove Retirement Christian Village to fruition. The board of directors are Donna Hamstra, Neil Bult, Larry Ouwenga, Gerrit DeVries and Carl Van Keppel.

 By CHERI SHELHART

DeMOTTE — Last Thursday afternoon, Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village opened its newest wing, Oak View Independent Living Apartments, with an open house and ribbon cutting with the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce.

The new wing has four studio apartments and four one-bedroom apartments; all feature a kitchen with appliances, a large closet and a bathroom with walk-in shower. Apartments can come furnished or residents can furnish themselves.

Trending Food Videos