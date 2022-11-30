RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central High School will hold a Toys For Tots fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 10 when the Bombers’ boys’ basketball team welcomes Twin Lakes to Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
Bring a toy to the game and admission is free. Toys must be brand new and in original packaging.
The junior varsity game will start at 5 p.m., with the varsity set to play at around 6:30 p.m., CST.
Enjoy Frosty Fest after Dec. 3 parade finish
RENSSELAER — Frosty Fest 2022 at Potawatomi Park will follow Saturday’s Christmas parade through downtown Rensselaer.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. as it marches from the west through the downtown district on Washington Street (US 231). It will end at Potawatomi Park where there are several activities planned for Frosty Fest.
Visitors to the festival — coordinated by
the Rensselaer Parks Department and its sponsors — can vote for their favorite Christmas tree display on the Christmas Tree Trail by placing a non-perishable food item into that display’s container. The food items will be donated to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rensselaer.
You can also pick a tag of the Giving Tree at the park and provide a Christmas gift to a local child in need. Caroling by the Rensselaer Central Middle School’s sixth-grade choir will be heard throughout the park and Santa will welcome kids to his house at the park from 5-7 p.m.
A children’s ornament hunt will be held for the first 50 children and complimentary sweet treats and hot cocoa will be available to all who attend.
The Rensselaer Parks Department staff would like to thanks community partners White Castle Systems, Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce, Jasper County Economic Development Organization, Jasper Newton Foundation and Con Agra Foods for their assistance in this year’s festival.
Rudolph Run set for Dec. 10 at fairgrounds
RENSSELAER — The 17th annual Rudolph Run 5K Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds in Rensselaer.
Race day registration and packet pick-up will be held from 7-7:45 a.m. at the fairgrounds’ Community Building, with the race to begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $30 and checks can be payable to the Rensselaer Central High School Community Service Club which is coordinating the event again this year.
All proceeds from the event will got to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and the local food pantry.
There will be seven division in the 5K run and three in the 5K walk. Awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers and age group winners.
TCHS band to perform Christmas show
WOLCOTT — The Tri-County High School band and choir will hold a Christmas show called “Christmas at the Movies” on Monday, Dec. 5 at the school.
Doors open at 5 p.m., EST, in the cafeteria, where family activities such as family crafts, writing letters to Santa and a Christmas decoration exchange will be held.
Kids can get pictures with Santa and there will be cookies and hot chocolate available.
The concert will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium. The band and choir will perform music from some of your favorite Christmas movies.
The First Church’s light show is Dec. 2-Jan. 6
WHEATFIELD — The First Church in Wheatfield will hold a Christmas Light Show from Dec. 2 and Jan. 6 between 5-10 p.m. each night.
Patrons are asked to drive into the church’s north parking lot, tune your car radio to 87.9 FM and enjoy 40 minutes of your favorite Christmas music coordinated with lights.
On Fridays, the First Church will present a special Disney-themed light show which begins every hour at the top of the hour.
On Friday, Dec. 2, 9 and 16, the church will be providing hot cocoa and the chance to greet Santa for those enjoying the show.