RENSSELAER — Due to a slight surge in enrollment, nearly all of Rensselaer Central’s fall and winter athletic teams will move up a classification for at least the next two years.
Football, boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball and volleyball will compete in Class 3A tournaments after playing 2A schools over the past several years.
Cross country, boys’ tennis, girls’ golf, swimming and wrestler are all one-class sports.
Football last played in a 3A tournament in 2016-17, the same year as volleyball. Boys’ and girls’ basketball last competed in a 3A tournament in 2018-19.
The Bombers boys’ basketball team won a Class 2A title this winter, but will be denied a chance at defending its championship next season. Instead, the Bombers will have the opportunity to add a Class 3A title, which would be the first.
The last time RCHS played for a Class 3A championship, it was placed in a sectional that included Calumet, Knox, Twin Lakes, Hanover Central and Wheeler. It is unknown where the Bombers will be headed in 2023.
The girls’ team, meanwhile, will move into a sectional that will likely feature Hanover Central, Twin Lakes, Knox, Calumet and possibly Hammond schools.
The RCHS girls’ soccer team will play in a 2A tournament for the first time next fall after playing in the A tournament for over a decade. The boys’ soccer team, which moved into the Class 2A tournament several years ago, will stay at that level.
The Lady Bombers’ soccer team could face Kankakee Valley in a post-season tournament for the first time if they are lumped together regionally. The Lady Kougars remain in 2A, while the boys’ team advances to the 3A tournament.
KVHS will move to 4A in girls’ and boys’ basketball after playing as a 3A participant over the past four years. The volleyball team will also move into a 4A tournament, while the football team remains at the 4A level.
The Kougars’ boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will likely be placed in a sectional that includes Valparaiso, Chesterton, Portage and other Northwest Indiana region schools.
Covenant Christian, with just 90 students, will remain at the A level for all sports. Tri-County will also compete in Class A based on an enrollment that has not budged much over the past decade or more.
The only major move involving local schools is North Newton’s fall to Class A in football for the first time. The corporation’s high school enrollment tumbled to 360 students after reporting over 400 students the past several years.
North Newton will stay Class 2A in volleyball and girls’ and boys’ basketball.
Meanwhile, South Newton and West Central will remain in Class A tournaments after seeing little fluctuation in enrollment figures.
The IHSAA will announce sectional lineups in all sports other than softball and baseball in early May. Softball and baseball will be announced later this summer.