It is probably safe to say that we have all faced plenty of unexpected challenges in the last couple of years.
How have you responded to these challenges? Fear and worry are common responses to unexpected difficulties in life. It is hard not to fear when difficult and unexpected circumstances enter into our lives and threaten our health, financial stability, future plans, and overall well-being. The longer the list of concerns is the easier it is to become overwhelmed with fear. Fear and worry are negative experiences that have multiple negative consequences.
Fortunately, there is a better way.
The Bible instructs us to avoid fear and worry. Isaiah 41:10 says, “fear not.” Joshua 1:9 says, “Do not be afraid.” Philippians 4:6 says, “Do not be anxious about anything.” So, is it really that easy? Do you just have to stop being afraid? If you came to me with a long list of things you were worried about and I said, “just stop worrying,” would that be helpful? If my daughter came into my bedroom in the middle of the night because she was afraid would it be helpful for me to say, “just stop being afraid”?
The obvious answer to these questions is “no,” it would not be helpful at all. Fortunately, the Bible does not do that either. It is not just a list of commands. I intentionally left out much of the previous Scripture passages to make a point. By only reading the commands themselves it becomes obvious that commands alone will not help us to deal with our fears and worries. We also need a reason to not fear.
To illustrate, I will now share the same verses again but this time I will also include the promises that go along with the commands. Isaiah 41:10 says, “fear not, for I am with you.” Joshua 1:9 says, “Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” Philippians 4:5-6 says, “The Lord is near; 6 do not be anxious about anything.”
The most common reason to not fear given in the Bible is that God is with us. God often couples his commands to stop fearing with promises about his presence with us. God’s promised presence in our troubles is what will help us to turn away from our fears and turn toward faith and trust in Him. If we just try to stop fearing, it will not work.
Our fear and anxiety will only subside when we remind ourselves that God promises to be with us in the midst of our difficulties. Instead of orienting our lives around the difficulties we face, we need to orient our lives around the fact that God is with us. This can bring us great hope and encouragement in the midst of trials. He will never leave you nor forsake you. He is with you to offer you comfort, hope, and help to navigate through the difficult circumstances that you face no matter what they may be.
So next time you feel the grips of fear begin to take hold just remind yourself that God is with you. You are not alone in your troubles. Isaiah 41:10 goes on to say, “fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
When your foundation seems to be crumbling beneath you remind yourself that God is with you and that He truly wants to strengthen, help, and uphold you. Focusing on these truths will lead to peace and hope instead of worry and fear.
I hope that these truths will encourage your heart and help you to experience God’s peace and comfort today.