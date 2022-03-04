LOWELL — The Indiana State Police was able to nab an Indianapolis man who led troopers in a pursuit with the help of the Rensselaer Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Newton County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 28.
Jarrett Astin Rivera, 31, was arrested after he fled in his car during a traffic stop at the 241-mile marker. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (prior conviction), a Level 5 felony; possession of a Legend drug, a Level 6 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana (prior conviction), an A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a C misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a C misdemeanor.
According to the ISP, trooper Kevin Council saw Rivera traveling in a white 2020 Toyota Camry traveling southbound on I-65 near the 243-mile marker at around 11:21 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28. After observing several traffic violations, Council initiated a traffic stop, but Rivera refused to pull over and continued to travel at highway speeds of 70 miles per hour.
Council pursued Rivera’s vehicle in the southbound lane, with Camry’s speed ranging from 60-80 miles per hour for approximately 10 miles. Another trooper set up stop sticks near the 230-mile marker or the DeMotte/Roselawn exit and Rivera was unable to avoid them. Still, he continued southbound on the interstate where stop sticks were placed along mile markers 225 and 218. Rivera was able to avoid those sticks, but he was unable to avoid stop sticks placed by the Rensselaer police at mile marker 215.
Rivera continued south in his vehicle, but the car decreased in speeds to 60-70 milers per hour after it lost a rear tire. More stop sticks were placed at the 205-mile marker, but Rivera was able to dodge this as well. However, he was unable to avoid sticks set up at the 198-mile marker, causing his car to run off the right side of the road near the 196-miler maker of I-65.
Rivera continued to flee southwest from I-65, driving into a field for a few hundred yards before coming to a stop. Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to place Rivera under arrest in the field without further incident.
Police found Rivera in possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and a Legend drug and they believe Rivera destroyed other suspected narcotics prior to being taken into custody. Police also found an active warrant on the Indianapolis man through the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for dealing in cocaine, a Level 2 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Rivera was transported to the Lake County Jail where the pursuit originated.
Providing assistance to ISP’s Lowell district were Indiana State Police Lafayette District, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Rensselaer Police Department, Remington Police Department, White County Sheriff’s Office and Farney’s Towing.
All suspects are presumed innocent until/unless proven guilty in a court of law. Charges listed are preliminary, with final charges to be determined by the prosecutors in the counties where the pursuit took place.