In the fantasy/science fiction film Avatar (2009), the “tree of souls” is a giant willowlike tree with a luminescent glow. It connects all living things to one another on the planet Pandora. The people of Pandora live in large trees. The trees are connected and communicate with one another.
Although the movie is science fiction, scientists are learning that trees do communicate with one another.
Ecologist Suzanne Simard in June 2016 presented a Ted Talk and explained to her audience, “I want to change the way you think about forests. You see, underground there is this other world, a world of infinite biological pathways that connect trees and allow them to communicate and allow the forest to behave as though it is a single organism. It might remind you of a sort of intelligence.”
Groundbreaking scientific discoveries give evidence that trees in a forest are social staying connected by a “wood wide web” of soil fungi.
The fungal internet of fine white threads is spread over the forest floor and connect all the trees below ground. The fungi absorb a tree’s message and pass it on through their fine threads. These underground connections strengthen and support tree health by sharing nutrients and warning each other of impending dangers.
Some fungi are connected to only one species of tree, but other fungi are generalists and can form networks among multiple tree species. If one tree wants to say something important to another, it sends a liquid through its roots.
Tree roots can recognize roots of their own species and even from related species. A single tree may be linked to hundreds of trees as well as other plants.
Fungi do not provide their services for free. It has a cost just like our internet at home. Fungi demand up to one-third of the trees’ sugar production for their service. Trees make sugar using their leaves and sunlight. In exchange for the sugar, the fungi not only pass messages but benefits for the tree, such as filtering out heavy metals which is less detrimental to the fungi than the tree’s roots. The delicate fungal fibers ward off intruders, including attacks by bacteria or destructive fellow fungi. Scientists are just beginning to understand how much information is exchanged.
It is an advantage for trees to communicate with each other the same as in human communities. According to Peter Wohlleben, author of The Hidden Life of Trees, “Trees can feel more through the tips of their roots than we can with our fingers. They can make decisions with them, and a root tip is like a small brain. In a human community, we look after our sick neighbors. Healthy trees do the same thing by sending sugar through their roots to make weak trees stronger.”
Trees also communicate using aboveground signals. They use the language of scent to call for help. For example, an elm tree feeling a caterpillar nibbling on its leaves sends a scent to small wasps. The wasps lay their eggs inside the caterpillars. The eggs hatch larvae which eat the caterpillar, and the elm tree goes on living.
The language of scent can also be passed on to other trees . For example, trees attacked by bark beetles release a sticky, bitter substance called pitch that beetles get stuck in. So that other trees can be on their guard the attacked tree sends a message of scent. The scent reaches the surrounding trees, so they can start producing pitch before the beetles arrive. If you see a spruce tree with lines of sticky pitch running down the trunk with bark intact, the tree responded quickly enough to save itself.
In Africa, the umbrella thorn acacias trees defend themselves from giraffes eating their leaves by pumping poison into their leaves and sending a signal to neighboring trees that the giraffes are feasting on their leaves. The neighboring trees start to pump poison into their leaves before the giraffes get to them.
Discovering that trees communicate and respond to each other sharing nutrients, resources and adjusting behavior to protect themselves from insect infestations and disease creates a shift in our thinking about the hidden life of trees.