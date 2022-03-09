Lent begins again, with ashes on the forehead, ashes on our hearts. Lent begins with the judgment from Genesis 3: “Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return.” Lent begins with death because of sin. Lent begins with repentance for our sin, because of the condemnation of God’s Law that rightly stands against us.
Lent begins with our empty-handed begging for the Lord to have mercy upon us, as we confess our sins and our sinfulness, which go deeper than we want to know or are even able to know. This is most certainly the proper first thing for us to do at the beginning of Lent. But it’s not really quite how Lent actually begins.
Stand back in your mind for a moment and think. Consider yourself in your sinful condition in the presence of the Infinite and holy, all-knowing eternal God Himself. Is confession and repentance really the natural reaction to such a situation? Frankly, no. Let me show you what is the natural reaction. “When Simon Peter saw [the great catch of fish], he fell down at Jesus’ knees, saying, ‘Depart from me, for I am a sinful man!’” (Luke 5:8) And again, “And the kings of the earth, the great men, the rich men, the commanders, the mighty men, every slave and every free man hid themselves in the caves and in the rocks of the mountains, and said to the mountains and rocks, ‘Fall on us! And hide us from the face of Him who sits upon the throne and from the wrath of the Lamb! For the great day of His wrath has come, and who is able to stand?’” (Revelation 6:15-17)
The last place a poor, miserable sinner wants to be is in the presence of the holy God, and the last thing he wants to do is confess his sin and beg for forgiveness.
So Jesus, as soon as He is crucified for us, puts first things first. “And when they had come to the place called Calvary, there they crucified Him, and the criminals, one on the right hand and the other on the left. Then Jesus said, ‘Father, forgive them; for they do not know what they do.’” (Luke 23:33-34)
First of all, note this: Jesus prays this prayer, intercedes for their forgiveness with the Father, before they confess their sin and beg for that forgiveness—that is, before they are even aware of their sin.
And who are the “they” and “them” Jesus speaks of here? They are the ones who crucified Him. But who is that? It was the soldiers, to be sure. It was Pilate who gave the order. It was the Chief Priests and the elders, and the false witnesses whom they paid off. It was Judas who betrayed Him. It was the disciples who abandoned Jesus and denied Him. But at the core, at the foundation, it was the whole sinful human race, including you and me, included in that “They”.
But in the end, that’s actually good news, because that means that it is us for whom Jesus prays, “Father, forgive them.” Before we even know and acknowledge our sin, He has already prayed and spoken and purchased for us our forgiveness.
We do not begin Lent, Jesus does. And Lent begins with Jesus’ word of forgiveness.
And then, only because of that, only because He has spoken hope to us, only because He has begun our Lententide with His prayer from the cross for our forgiveness, do we have the hope by which we stand before God, and repent, confess, and beg to hear that forgiveness and receive that mercy again. Only because Jesus begins and completes the real work of Lent, for our sake, do we have the Hope that gives us the earnest desire and honest efforts to put away sin and live in love as He has lived for us.
God grant this Christ-centered, cross-accomplished Beginning to you this Lententide, namely, the certainty that He has, already, prayed for you and died your eternal death for you, and thus, you are forgiven for all your sins.