INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House of Representatives recently advanced a bill supported by State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) to protect pregnant Hoosier women and their unborn children from coerced abortions.
Under House Bill 1217, it would be a felony in Indiana to coerce a woman into having an abortion. The bill also holds abortion clinics accountable for failing to report coercion to law enforcement.
If passed into law, Indiana would join 18 other states that provide protections to women and babies from coerced abortions.
"This legislation adds new protections for pregnant mothers who are being threatened into making a life-changing decision," Negele said. "Unfortunately, some women face this pressure from their partners and even family members, and they'll accompany them to the appointment. We want to make sure these women are given information and resources in a safe environment, and the ability to get out of these bad situations."
According to 2017 Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons study, nearly 75 percent of the 987 American women who participated in an after-abortion survey admitted that they experienced at least subtle forms of pressure to terminate their pregnancies.
Negele said the bill would require medical providers to ask women seeking an abortion if they have been coerced. If coercion is detected, the provider would give information about counseling and financial resources, provide the patient access to a telephone, and an alternative exit from the health care facility. The provider must also report the crime to law enforcement.
Negele said the legislation could also help victims of domestic violence or sex trafficking escape their abusers by providing a safe space for women to speak to medical providers privately.
Under this bill, anyone who knowingly or intentionally coerces a pregnant woman to have an abortion commits a Level 6 felony, which is punishable by a prison term ranging from 6 months to 2.5 years and a fine of up to $10,000. Any medical facility that employs a mandatory reporter who fails to report coercion is subject to a Class C infraction.
Visit iga.in.gov for more information on House Bill 1217, which now moves to the Indiana Senate for further consideration.
Negele represents House District 13, which includes all of Benton County, and portions of Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe, Warren and White counties.