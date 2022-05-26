RENSSELAER — A tree was planted in front of the Franciscan Health Hospital in Rensselaer recently to honor the dedication of the nursing staff at the hospital.
A ceremony was held as part of Happy Nurses Week, which ran May 6-12.
Nurses at the hospital provided care through the pandemic the last two years. Their dedication to the profession will never be forgotten, according to hospital officials.
“The past couple of years have been stressful,” hospital administrators said at the dedication. “Numerous changes occurred in our everyday lives. We witnessed and experience devastating loss. We came to work every day not sure of what to expect. The amazing compassion you have for people was witnessed each day as you returned for another shift to care for the people of our community. As we step back, regroup and search for a way to move forward we can find strength in each other.”
The American Association of Critical Care Nurses President Beth Wathen acknowledges the difficulties of the last year and revealed AACN’s them for 2022 as Rooted in Strength.
“Her vision for nurses right now is through adversity, through challenges (as) we grow stronger,” she said.
The planting of the tree symbolizes the strength of nurses as they move forward. They come together in strength and in power to grow and succeed in the care they provide to patients. “Rooted together, we can move forward and accomplish great things.”
The hospital would like to thank Noah Ahler and Parker Balvich of Brown’s Garden and Floral Shop for helping with the purchase of the tree.