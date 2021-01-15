INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers 70 years and older can now register to receive the coronovirus vaccine.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and health officials notified the state of that news during an update on Indiana’s coronavirus response on Wednesday.
Older Hoosiers can register for the vaccine by visiting ourshot.in.gov where they can find a nearby vaccine clinic and select an appointment time. Those who do not have access to a computer can call 211 to register from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., EST, daily, including weekends. Caregivers and loved ones may make an appointment for an eligible senior also.
Seniors over 80 began registering for the vaccine last week, with nearly 86,000 in that age group scheduling appointments on the website ourshot.in.gov during the first week.
Holcomb said over 100,000 Hoosiers over the age of 80 have signed up for the vaccine in the last five days. Another 40,000 people over the age of 70 have scheduled their vaccine appointments this week, he added.
The state is currently administering the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses spread out over 28 days.
The 70+ age group accounts for 11.8% of the state population, 42% of the hospitalizations and 78% of COVID-19 deaths in the state, said Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.
More than 574,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus with 8,780 people from Indiana (as of Jan. 14) dying from COVID.
Box said once the state opens the vaccine to people over the age of 60, the state will have targeted 22.5% of all Hoosiers for the vaccine. The 60+ age group accounts for 64.1% of hospitalizations and 93.3% of deaths.
The state currently does not have enough doses to give to all Hoosiers who want them at this time, but said, “We will get (the vaccine) into arms when we get it.”
She said vaccines will keep coming “week after week after week.”
Indiana Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said nearly 220,000 Hoosiers have received the first dose of the vaccine, with over 40,000 Hoosiers receiving the second dose. She said 455,000 Indiana residents are scheduled to be vaccinated by the end of the month.
Meanwhile, pharmacies are set to distribute the first vaccine at all skilled nursing facilities by the first week of February. Pharmacies also report they have administered the vaccine to over 5,000 nursing home staff.
When asked at his weekly conference when teachers will receive the vaccine, Holcomb said the state is moving forward with addressing the most at-risk population and working back from that.
“We’re trying to get everyone as fast as we can,” he said, “but we are starting with the most at-risk of death and of being hospitalized.”
Box said Indiana has reported two cases of an adverse allergic reaction to the vaccine among the thousands that have been administered. A few more people have reported things like rashes.