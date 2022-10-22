JASPER COUNTY — The National Association of Counties, the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers and the Jasper County Veterans Service Office are asking local residents and businesses to Green Light A Vet ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Veterans Day is set for a Friday in 2022.
The Green Light A Vet promotion honors the nation’s veterans and active duty personnel in the U.S. and abroad. Officials ask that residents purchase a green light bulb that will illuminate the main entrance of your home or back porch beginning Nov. 1.
The program began around seven years ago, according to Pat Donnelly of the county vets office. Light bulbs were distributed for the promotion at that time.
An estimated 20 percent increase of service members will transition to civilian life in the near future and studies indicate that over 40 percent of service members experience high levels of stress during this transition period.
The Green Light A Vet is a way for the public to recognize those struggling to make that transition.
“I’ve had a green light on constantly by my front door since the first promotion,” Donnelly said.
The county’s three commissioners penned a resolution in support of the Green Light A Vet program on Monday, Oct. 17.