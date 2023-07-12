Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood gave long-time city councilman Bill Hollerman a key to the city during the council’s Monday, July 10 meeting at city hall. Hollerman served as a councilman for his ward for nearly 24 years and recently announced his retirement from the council at the age of 92. “This is the best group of people I’ve ever worked with,” Hollerman said after receiving the award from Wood. “Keep up the good work and thank you very much.” A caucus will be held to hire a replacement to fill the rest of Hollerman’s term, which ends before the new year. Kevin Armold will run unopposed for the seat in November, but won’t be able to take office until January.
— HARLEY TOMLINSON