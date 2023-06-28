Hollerman's departure

Bill Hollerman served nearly 24 years as a Rensselaer city councilman.

 FILE PHOTO

RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council’s Monday, June 26 meeting was the final meeting in Bill Hollerman’s long storied career as a city official.

Hollerman, who will officially leave office on July 1, served 23 1/2 years as a First Ward councilman, a fact that was recognized by Mayor Steve Wood and fellow council members.

