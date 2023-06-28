RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council’s Monday, June 26 meeting was the final meeting in Bill Hollerman’s long storied career as a city official.
Hollerman, who will officially leave office on July 1, served 23 1/2 years as a First Ward councilman, a fact that was recognized by Mayor Steve Wood and fellow council members.
Hollerman’s position will be filled by Kevin Armold in January.
“I’m 92 years old,” he said of his decision. “I deserve a break.”
Hollerman’s wife, Dianne, said she thought she would be a snowbird at this point in the couple’s lives, but said Bill felt he couldn’t afford it. But it had nothing to do with money.
“He said, ‘I can’t afford to miss that many council meetings,’” Dianne said of her husband.
Bill said he enjoyed his nearly 24 years of service to the city. Just when he thought about resigning from the board, someone would ask that he run for another term and the years continued to grow.
Hollerman and other council members approved a request from Jasper County Community Services Executive Director Sharon Colee to add a line item in the 2024 budget in the amount of $12,000 to help with the cost of JCCS’s bus service in the city.
The money will be used exclusively in Rensselaer, though JCCS services the entire county, and will help the agency with its cash match as outlined by the issuance of grants each year.
“It is definitely an integral part of the quality of life in the city,” said council member Noelle Weishaar on the council’s decision.
Around 85% of JCCS’s transport requests come from Rensselaer residents, who pay $1 for a one-way trip to the grocery store or doctor’s office.
Colee said her agency recently bought a mini-van for $57,000+ with JCCS’s cash match set at $7,000. JCCS is also in the market for two new transit vans that are handicapped accessible at a cost of $122,884 per vehicle with a cash match of $7,000-$10,000 per vehicle. They are expected to arrive in late fall or early winter.
Colee said those same vehicles cost just $67,380 just a couple of years ago.
With the addition of new vehicles, JCCS is also in the process of hiring another driver. Colee said JCCS tries to reach its cash match responsibilities through fundraisers and contributions from businesses and individuals. She said the city’s agreement to provide $1,000 per month for 12 months in 2024 will help the agency reach its goal.
In other news, Wood announced the city’s annexation of over 200 acres at Saint Joseph’s College is “99% complete.” City officials are waiting for state agencies to weigh in on the process.