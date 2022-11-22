DECEMBER BOOK DISCUSSIONS AT JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARIES
DeMOTTE — DeMotte Bookies will not be meeting in December. Happy Holidays!
Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will be meeting Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. and will be discussing reader recommendations.
The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will not be meeting in December. Happy Holidays!
Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. to have our end of the year party!
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. to cover the book Seven Days of Us by Francesca Hornak.
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
CELEBRATE 30 YEARS OF THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY WITH
YOUR ARTWORK
RENSSELAER — Come celebrate the Rensselaer Library’s 30th birthday on Nov. 30 from 9 a.m to 7 p.m. There will be refreshments and community artwork on display.
Artwork must be received between Nov. 8-10 and will be up through Dec. 12 for the community to view.
For more information please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881
FRIENDS OF THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY MEETING
RENSSELAER — Please support your Friends of the Library by attending its next meeting on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.
New members are always welcome. Annual dues are only $3 for individuals and $5 for families. The Friends are selling colorful totes for $8 each, but there is only a limited number left. Purchase yours before they are gone.
CHRISTMAS STORY TIME AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library for a special Christmas Story Time. Children ages 3-5 are invited to join us for stories, crafts and a snack on Dec. 3 from 10-10:30 a.m.
Registration is required and can be done so by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774 or by registering online at myjcpl.org/events.
QUEST TREKKERS BOOK CLUB AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library for Quest Trekkers on Nov. 28 from 6-7 p.m. This is a book club for grades 2-5. This club features books that are historical, adventurous and everything in between.
For this meeting, the club will be discussing “13 Story Tree House” by Andy Griffiths. Books for December’s meeting will be handed out at this time. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
ART OF JUDY CRAWFORD ON DISPLAY AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Stop by the DeMotte Library during the months of November and December to view the art of Judy Crawford.
For this exhibit, Judy has displayed an array of work created for her yearly custom designed Christmas cards. She has also included the finished card printed from each design. This is a unique opportunity to see the result of each meticulous drawing and painting.
Judy enjoys the act of making art and has worked in a variety of mediums; from charcoal to paints and pastels. She enjoys the challenge each medium brings. Several regional and state galleries handle the sales of her works, and she also has her own gallery with works for sale.
“The goal of each work is the same;” says Judy, “to share with you the excitement, interpretation, and appreciation of what makes every whimsical subject unique. I hope that this exhibit brings a bit of holiday anticipation and joy to viewers.”
For more examples of her work, please visit judycawfordart.com
FRIENDS OF THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY MEETING
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library would like to invite you to join its meeting on Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. Members will be decorating the library for Christmas, with a carry-in luncheon to follow.
Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to assist in the success of the local library. Dues are minimal, but your impact is great.
For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
ANIME MOVIE NIGHT AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. as visitors watch a prequel for a popular anime series! This event is open to all ages, the movie is rated PG-13. Please feel free to bring your own snacks and drinks.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Community veterans are invited to join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, Nov. 21 from 9:30-11 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. The awesome veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY NOVEMBER CLOSINGS
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Public Libraries in Rensselaer, DeMotte, and Wheatfield will close at 5 p.m.
on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and for the entire day on Thursday, Nov. 24 in observance of Thanksgiving.
For additional information, contact your local JCPL library – Rensselaer (219) 866-5881, DeMotte (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield (219) 956-3774.