RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Holiday Shop and Stroll will be held the weekend of Nov. 12-14.
It will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 4-7 p.m. and continue through Friday, Nov. 13 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 14 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
This is the first time in the event’s 10 years that it will kick off at night, said Willow Switch owner Christy Fleming.
Among the businesses participating are Brown’s Garden and Floral Shoppe, Fenwick Farms Brewing Co., Steffen’s Jewelry, The Willow Switch, The Sublime Sunflower Boutique, Unique Finds, Brookside Florist, Jordan’s, Unwind Massage Therapy, Upstairs Gallery and Healing Arts Studio, Rural Bling Creative and Original Apparel, The Briar Patch and Country Bumpkin.
“It’s really a fun time,” Fleming said. “Women make a whole evening out of it. You can stop and eat at Fenwick Farms and visit all the other stores. Most of them are downtown.”
The businesses will have open houses and promotions to bring shoppers to their stores over the three-day event.
Willow Switch will provide certain coffees for $1 a cup and there will be door prizes each hour.
Shoppers who visit all of 13 businesses will also be eligible for a drawing.
To participate, shoppers should fill out a postcard available at each business (postcards were also sent in the mail), get the card punched at each store listed above then drop the card off at the last store they visit.
Fleming said over 12,000 Holiday Shop and Stroll postcards were mailed to residents in Rensselaer and surrounding areas last month.
“We’ll get about 100 of the cards filled out,” Fleming said.
Your completed card will be entered into a drawing for a basket filled with items worth up to $300 from the participating stores, including promotional items and gift cards. The prize will be presented in time for Christmas a couple of weeks later.
Organizers of the event believe it will be well attended this year even with the COVID pandemic.
“People are searching for something to celebrate, something to be happy about,” Fleming said. “This year, there probably won’t be as many people shopping at malls or big box stores like past years. Maybe shopping local is more appealing to them this year.”