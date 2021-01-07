INDIANAPOLIS — With the COVID Moderna vaccine for first responders scheduled to arrive in Jasper County next week, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday at his weekly press conference that the state will begin vaccinating Hoosiers by age in upcoming weeks.
Hoosiers 80 and older can make appointments through the state health department website starting Friday. Indiana will use an online scheduling system for the vaccine in hopes of avoiding long lines and wait times, especially during winter weather.
Hoosiers 80 and older will receive a card from the state letting them know they’re eligible and can sign up to get the vaccine.
Holcomb was joined at the conference by State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver for the update on the state’s COVID-19 response.
The vaccination public awareness campaign will be called “It’s Our Shot, Hoosiers.” Dr. Box explained the vaccination campaigns are not “one-size-fits-all” approaches and that states can’t all do it the same way. Officials said vaccinations will be free, people must have their IDs with them when they arrive at their appointment.
Dr. Weaver said the state has opened the vaccination effort to firefighters, EMS, police and Department of Correction officers. Jasper County will begin vaccinating those first responders in the county as early as next week.
The county department expects a limited number of vaccine vials to be provided in the first phase.
Administered in two shots, the first shot could be provided as early as Jan. 12. Those who get the vaccine must wait at least 28 days before receiving the second shot.
Who gets the vaccine after the first phase will be determined at a later time.
According to the state health department, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the only ones currently available. The Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca candidates are weeks or months away from approval, the department said.
Dr. Weaver believes that Indiana has the infrastructure in place for vaccinations and stated that she would “love to have more of the COVID-19 vaccine.” It’s possible some vaccine may be moved around to reach those who need it most, she said.
Dr. Box says Indiana doesn’t expect to have large amounts of vaccine on hand, but that’s why the state is taking a deliberate approach to distributing it and focusing first on vulnerable, older Hoosiers. She added it will take a long time before all Hoosiers will have access to the vaccine.
Indiana officials want to proceed with next phases of vaccinations as soon as possible. The hope by many state and local health departments is to get many more people vaccinated in April or May.
Dr. Box said there have been few reports of strong adverse reactions to the vaccine so far. The state’s initial allocation of 350,000 doses has been administered or is scheduled to be administered, she added.