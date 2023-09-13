RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council awarded Grimmer Construction of Highland the bricks street project on Monday night.
Grimmer and Milestone Contractors of Griffith were the only two companies that bid on the project, which calls for the installment of new sidewalks, pedestrian/bicycle paths, improved American With Disabilities access, stormwater improvements, new lighting, new trash receptacles and renovated brick streets on both Van Rensselaer and Harrison streets.
The council accepted Grimmer’s bid of $2,411,420. The bid includes two additional projects, including replacing the water main on Harrison Street and sewer lining on the same street.
Project coordinator Jerry Lockridge said city officials and representatives with Grimmer will have a kick-off meeting on the project on Oct. 15. The project is scheduled to be started on April 1, 2024, with a completion date to be determined.
Lockridge added that the water main project on Van Rensselaer Street is 60 percent complete, with the contractors currently working on the street surfaces.
Announcement of the city’s acceptance of Grimmer’s bid will be provided to the funding agencies involved in the project.
The city received a $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to make infrastructure improvements on Van Rensselaer and Harrison streets last summer. The grant, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan, is designed to help boost tourism in the downtown district.
Both streets are covered with bricks that were put in place in the early 1900s and those bricks show severe wear. The roads also have holes in spots where the bricks have sunk into the ground underneath.
The project also coincides with the city’s need to replace water and sewer lines along Van Rensselaer Street to the post office.
The EDA investment will be matched with $795,300 in local funds and is expected to create 50 jobs, retain 69 jobs and generate $200,000 in private investments, according to estimates provided to the EDA as part of the grant application process.
The city’s match for the brick street project will come from a separate allotment of $1.3 million made possible by the American Rescue Plan.
The city hopes to tackle Washington Street in the future as well once the approved project is complete. That project will feature decorative lighting, planters and new sidewalks.
Funding for the Van Rensselaer/Harrison project comes from the EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program. EDA awarded $510 million in grants to all 50 states and territories in 2021 with the hope to accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors.