RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s school board recently approved coaching recommendations for the 2022-23 school year.
Approved to fill fall sports/athletics positions were:
• Kim Schmid, middle school cross country coach;
• Allison Conley, head girls’ soccer coach;
• Josh Davis, head boys’ soccer coach;
• Chris Porter, assistant boys’ soccer coach;
• Ernest Watson, boys’ tennis coach;
• Steve Phillips, middle school head football coach;
• Vince Urbano, middle school assistant football coach;
• Jack Ziese, middle school assistant football coach;
• Shawon Carter, middle school assistant football coach;
• Luke Branson, middle school assistant football coach;
• Austin Metzger, freshmen football coach;
• Eric Van Meter, head varsity volleyball coach;
• Natalie Herre, high school cheerleading coach;
• Marissa Marlin, assistant high school cheerleading coach;
• Angie Tomlinson, pool supervisor;
• Sue Cook, athletic ticket manager.
Elliott Zimmer was hired as the middle school wrestling coach and head varsity boys’ basketball coach Chad Pulver, head varsity girls’ basketball coach Wes Radtke and head varsity football coach Chris Meeks were signed to two-year contracts.
Hunter Hickman resigned as middle school wrestling coach and junior varsity football coach, Ryan Standish resigned as middle school cross country coach and Ashley Webb resigned her position as sixth-grade girls’ basketball coach.
The board dealt with nearly all the hirings as a group, but a couple of members — Kevin Armold and Rick Odle — wanted to discuss Pulver’s hiring before they cast their votes.
After discussion on the state of the boys’ basketball program, the board approved a two-year contract with Pulver, who is not a teacher within the corporation and serves as chancellor at Saint Joseph’s College as well as psychologist, by a 4-2 vote. Armold and Odle offered the dissenting voters.
Despite dealing with adversity at nearly every turn, the Bombers won the school’s first sectional title since 2005 with Pulver, who is 62-55 in five seasons, on the sidelines.
RCHS has reached the sectional finals in two of the last three tournaments, losing in double overtime to Rochester in 2020.