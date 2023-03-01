RENSSELAER — Rensselaer residents saw a new face patrolling the city police department’s jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon.
Malik Hemphill, 22, of DeMotte, was sworn in as the new officer on chief Matt Anderson’s squad at Monday’s city council meeting. He was in a police car Tuesday, riding alongside a veteran member of the department.
He said he was directed to RPD by a friend at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
“He recommended Rensselaer to me,” Hemphill said.
Hemphill is familiar with the community, having lived in Rensselaer for a year.
“I really enjoyed it. Everyone is super nice and friendly,” he said.
A graduate of Kankakee Valley High School, Hemphill had his sights set on law enforcement at a young age.
“It’s always interested me as a kid,” he said. “I always wanted to make a difference in a community and help people out. Being in the National Guard kind of opened doors for me and I felt I could do more.”
Hemphill will do ride-alongs with members of the RPD force before spending 16 weeks at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield to get required training.
According to the ILEA’s website, the academy's basic course for new police officers consists of over 600 hours of training in a variety of areas. Criminal and traffic law, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, physical tactics, EMS awareness and human behavior are some of the major areas of instruction during this course.
A variety of other police related subjects such as accident investigation, criminal investigation, domestic violence and sexual assault, water rescue training, Standardized Field Sobriety Test, crime prevention and drug and narcotics are included in the areas an officer must study before graduating.
The course of study is designed to incorporate practical as well as classroom exercises so the officers have a better idea of how they will react to situations they will encounter when they return to their departments.