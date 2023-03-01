New to the force

Rensselaer clerk/treasurer Shelby Keys swears in new police officer Malik Hemphill at Monday's city council meeting.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer residents saw a new face patrolling the city police department’s jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon.

Malik Hemphill, 22, of DeMotte, was sworn in as the new officer on chief Matt Anderson’s squad at Monday’s city council meeting. He was in a police car Tuesday, riding alongside a veteran member of the department.

