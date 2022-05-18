CROWN POINT — A Hebron man was found dead near the I-65 southbound entrance ramp at U.S. 231 on Thursday, May 12.
A mowing crew was working at the area at around 9:10 a.m. when they noticed a motorcycle off the roadway resting on its side.
The crew notified the Crown Point Police Department and when officers responded to the scene, they found the driver of the motorcycle — later identified as Robert J. Nolbertowicz Jr., 51, of Hebron — dead at the scene.
At the request of the Crown Point Police Department, Troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were dispatched to the scene.
A preliminary crash investigation by Indian State Trooper William Stancy determined that the motorcycle, a gray 2003 Yamaha, was being operated by Nolbertowicz. While traveling south on the ramp from US-231 to I-65 southbound, the motorcycle ran off the roadway, rolled over, and came to a rest on its side. Nolbertowicz sustained fatal injuries during the crash.
Nolbertowicz was positively identified by the Lake County Coroner. Further investigation revealed Nolbertowicz had been reported as a missing person on May 11 through the Hammond Police Department. His next of kin has been notified.
The date and time that the crash occurred is unknown at this time.
The ramp from US-231 to the southbound lanes of I-65 was closed for approximately two hours for a crash investigation.
Indiana State Police was assisted on the scene by the Crown Point Police Department, Hoosier Helpers, Area Towing, the Indiana State Police Lowell Crash Reconstruction Team, and the Lake County Coroner.