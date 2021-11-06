DEMOTTE — Haven Hospice, a patient care provider out of Arizona, opened the doors of its new DeMotte branch on Thursday, Oct. 28.
In the true spirit of the community, a crowd turned out to celebrate the ribbon-cutting with warmth and revelry, despite the rain. Attendees were treated to warm cider and a gathering of food trucks that had come to cater the event.
The event was kicked off by a performance of hymns by Alyce Wendt and Grant Allen of First Church, leading the attendees in worship before they heard from the managing team of the DeMotte branch of Haven Hospice.
MaryAnn Burk, the director and administrator of the DeMotte branch, spoke about her history in nursing and the road that led her to wanting to open a palliative care center in the community.
“A few years back, I lost my mom, and [while] there are great hospices that are available in all our communities, one thing I realized at that time was that there just [aren’t] enough here in our community to serve our people,” she said. “So, through a lot of prayer and support and encouragement, this started. We have incredible support from the community and everyone, so thank you everyone who has reached out and called and let us know how grateful you are for this to be here. We look forward to providing care for our community from within our community, so that when you need us, we can come timely and quickly and be there for you.”
In discussing the work that went into opening this branch of Haven Hospice, Burk offered her thanks to the community, as well as the staff that joined her in making the transition.
“It’s been really easy to find people in the community who are passionate about wanting to do the work,” she said. “We are a really intimate community, so everyone knows everybody. The opportunity to give back to people you really care about is just an incredible blessing.”
Haven Hospice offers nursing, physical therapy, and aid services, which are overseen and carried out by the chief medical director and nurse practitioner. In the future, the facility intends to offer services to fulfill practical needs via trained volunteers. Those who have an interest in volunteering through Haven Hospice are invited to contact the staff at (219) 301-0505.
Haven Hospice is located at 1114 S. Halleck Street, DeMotte.