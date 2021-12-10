Ryan Griffin and Tabitha Hart proudly announce they are engaged to be married.
Hart is the daughter of David and Michelle Fisher of Rensselaer, Indiana, and the late J. Clay Hart of Neosho, Missouri. She is a 2016 graduate from Kankakee Valley High School in Wheatfield, Indiana, and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in social work from Olivet Nazarene University in 2020.
She is currently serving the Jasper County community in numerous social service roles.
Griffin is the son of Timothy and Elizabeth Griffin of Highland, Indiana. He is a 2016 graduate of Hoosier Academy and is currently employed through Leeps Supply Company.
The couple plan to marry in July 2022.