RENSSELAER — As time passed, a winner began to reveal itself in Thursday night’s 2023 Jasper County Fair Supreme Showmanship event at the Show Arena.
After questioning the five participants and keeping a careful eye on how well they managed their animals, judge Jacob Farrer named Abby Hannon this year’s Supreme Showman.
Farrer, a native of Bremen, Indiana, needed 1 hour, 15 minutes to get his winner, saying later that all of the participants showed various strengths.
“When judging some of these shows, it’s pretty cut and dry who the winner is,” Farrer said. “But this by far has been one of the toughest to judge.”
Besides Hannon, the daughter of Doug and Stacy Hannon who represented the goat barn, this year’s showmanship lineup included Morgan Taulman, the sheep barn representative and defending champion; Riley Rodibaugh, just a second-year 4-H member representing the swine barn; Jazlyn Steele, who was representing the dairy barn; and Nathan Hayden, a 10-year member representing the beef barn.
Hannon, Taulman, Steele and Hayden competed for the showmanship title last summer.
Farrer said Hannon had the best answers to his series of questions and showed great poise while handling her five animals in the arena.
“Out of all the contestants,” Farrer said, “she showed the wheels off with her animals. I think you can grab any type of animal and she would be able to show it to its maximum potential.”
Hannon becomes the third from the Hannon clan to earn a showmanship title, following cousins Tyler and Anna Hannon.
She said her family provided valuable support ahead of her second attempt at winning the title.
“My family has always pushed me to be the best I could be,” she said. “It takes a village and I have a good one.”
A member of a local FFA livestock judging team that earned several accolades during the recent school year, Hannon feels being a part of that group helped her when answering Farrer’s questions.
“I was able to give an educated and fairly accurate response,” she said.
Hannon was beaten for the swine showman title on Monday by Rodibaugh, who will likely be a formidable opponent in future shows even at a young age, Hannon said.
“She was so nervous, but I thought she handled it like a champ,” Hannon said. “I’m so proud of her.”
For her win, Hannon received a trophy, a Supreme Showmanship folding chair and a $1,000 check from Jasper County Farm Bureau.