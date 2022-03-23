RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department responded to a domestic dispute on March 11 that led to the arrest of a Rensselaer woman.
According to RPD, officers responded to a 911 call at the 100 block of West Grace Street at around 10 a.m. on March 11. When they arrived they spoke to a caller who advised that Marjana Washington, 38, of Rensselaer, was in possession of a firearm when she began pounding on the door of the home.
A struggle between a male subject and Washington followed, with the man able to wrest the gun from Washington’s hand.
Washington was placed in handcuffs, but before she was transported to the Jasper County Jail, officers searched her purse where the gun was retrieved and found a second loaded magazine. They also located suspected drug paraphernalia, with a white powder residue suspected to be cocaine inside.
Washington has been charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of cocaine, both Level 6 felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.