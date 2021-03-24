INDIANAPOLIS — As taxpayers continue to file their 2020 tax returns, State Rep. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) urges Hoosiers to be on the lookout for identity thieves and scammers.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, COVID-19 led to a 225% increase in the number of identity theft complaints from 2019 to 2020, raising the total to 89,390. The FTC also received more than 2.2 million reports of fraud and nearly $3.3 billion in losses in 2020.
“Identity theft and fraud are horrible crimes, and perpetrators like to impersonate the IRS around this time to prey on unsuspecting victims who are filing their taxes,” Gutwein said. “With the pandemic still ongoing and the increased identity theft complaints, it is essential to stay alert and one step ahead of scammers.”
The Internal Revenue Service reports scammers use mail, telephone or email to deceive individuals, businesses, and payroll and tax professionals. According to the IRS, the bureau does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information.
The IRS is reminding the public to avoid scams including unethical ghost tax return preparers who do not sign tax returns they prepare, emails or text messages asking for personal and financial information, and imposters who call taxpayers claiming to be IRS employees using fake names and identification badge numbers.
To avoid falling victim to tax-related scams and identity theft, Gutwein said to follow these tips provided by the FTC:
{div}• Protect Social Security Numbers throughout the year. Do not give it out unless there is a good reason and you are sure of who you are giving it to;{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}• File tax returns as early in the tax season as possible;{/div}
• Use a secure internet connection if filing electronically or mail tax returns directly from the post office;
• Research a tax preparer thoroughly before handing over personal information;
• Check credit reports at least once a year for free at annualcreditreport.com. Make sure no one has opened a new account in your name;
• Do not give out sensitive information over the phone. When in doubt, hang up; and
• Never click on or forward links in unsolicited text or email messages.
Gutwein said those who believe they are a victim of a scam need to contact local law enforcement immediately. Scams should be reported to the Indiana Attorney General’s office by visiting indianaconsumer.com, and complaints should be filed with Federal Trade commission at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.
The federal tax filing deadline this year is May 17, pushed back from the normal April 15 date. To find a reputable preparer, visit IRS.gov.
Gutwein represents House District 16, whichincludes all of Pulaski County and portions of Fulton, Jasper, Newton and Starke counties.