INDIANAPOLIS — State Reps. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) joined the majority of Indiana’s lawmakers in successfully overriding the governor’s veto of legislation protecting the integrity of girls’ sports.
House and Senate legislators voted recently at the Statehouse to override the governor’s veto of House Enrolled Act 1041, which prohibits biological males from competing in K-12 girls’ sports in Indiana. The vote came as part of technical corrections day, where lawmakers can take up any vetoes and fix technical errors in laws passed during the prior session.
“Biological males competing against Hoosier girls in school sports shouldn’t be allowed, which is why I voted to override the governor’s veto,” Gutwein said. “This legislation is about protecting female athletes and ensuring they aren’t stripped of any opportunities.”
Indiana will join at least 16 other states that have similar laws on the books protecting female sports. Negele said concerned parents reached out after an increasing number of biological males have dominated the national spotlight in girls’ athletic events across the nation.
There are certain biological differences that give males an unfair advantage over females in sports, like greater muscle mass, bone density and cardio capacity. Negele said the vote Tuesday was especially important as June marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which ensures women have an equal opportunity to play and compete in sports.
“I supported overriding the governor’s veto because it’s important to ensure female athletes are on a level playing field when competing for top spots and scholarships,” Negele said. “Title IX was federally passed nearly 50 years ago and is a reminder we need to continue fighting to protect athletic opportunities for all Hoosier girls.”
In Indiana, a gubernatorial veto can be overridden with a constitutional majority vote in both chambers, and the bill becomes a law without the governor’s signature. For more information about House Enrolled Act 1041, effective on July 1, 2022, visit iga.in.gov.