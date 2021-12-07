INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) announced recently that he is co-authoring legislation to help end the statewide public health emergency and protect Hoosier workers.
House Bill 1001 would allow Gov. Eric Holcomb's state public health emergency to expire by ensuring Indiana could continue receiving the same federal reimbursements for SNAP and Medicaid, and maintain the state's ability to hold voluntary community vaccination clinics.
Holcomb announced he will keep the state of emergency and the remaining, but limited, executive order in place until lawmakers take action in January.
Gutwein said the legislation filed last Monday at the Statehouse would also require businesses to accept medical and religious exemptions, if they require the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment.
"Taking necessary action to help end the state of emergency and protecting Hoosiers against the federal government's overreach is a top priority this session," Gutwein said. "This proposal will help ensure employers honor vaccine exemptions and strengthen the rights of individual workers."
Gutwein encouraged local workers and business owners to continue reaching out to him with questions and comments at h16@iga.in.gov or by calling 317-234-9139.
Visit iga.in.gov for more information on HB 1001, which will be considered during the 2022 legislative session kicking off in January.
Gutwein represents House District 16, which includes all of Pulaski County and portions of Fulton, Jasper, Newton and Starke counties.