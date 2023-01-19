RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Board will take some time to mull over a proposal to bring a Bible-based, character-building education academy to the Rensselaer area.
Pastor Kenin Smith of Hope Community Church introduced the mission of LifeWise Academy to board members on Tuesday, Jan. 17 with hopes of gathering support for the academy.
The off-site academy will work in concert with the corporation in addressing a student’s “moral character” while reinforcing what is taught in the classrooms.
The academy’s goal is build strong moral character in students as they achieve greater academic success.
“There is a growing need in our community for our children to continue to learn what is right and what is wrong; how to act within a school setting and within our society as well,” Smith said to the board.
“We know there are a lot of things that fight against our kids to have the best opportunities and we want to find ways anyway we can in order to help them. LifeWise Academy is one of those things we would like to introduce to you tonight.”
Smith said the academy will be 100% community-driven, which satisfies one of three sets of criteria created by the federal government for a student to have time taken out of their school day for religious education. That criteria includes:
• The school will not be responsible for funding the program.
• Parents accept and give their permission for their child to be in the program.
• The program must be held off school property.
“LifeWise Academy would not be held in a school building, there would be no funds we would be asking at any point and time and for a child to attend they must have a parent’s permission,” Smith said.
Smith added steps will be taken to build a foundation for the academy if it is accepted by the corporation. He said items like where it will be housed and how it will be run will be decided through community input.
He added the academy could open enrollment to fourth- and fifth-graders at the elementary school initially with a director maintaining contact with elementary principal Chad Wynn, but that was just one possible step.
“We ask for your blessing, we ask for your support and we ask for your cooperation. Beyond that, the community will be supplying everything as we go forward,” he said.
Smith did add that the academy will not interfere with the teachings of corporation educators and administrators. The program is designed to reintroduce and compliment efforts by the school’s staff and administration.
“If they hear from another adult that they come to trust and appreciate something that is already been said in the classroom and it’s said again and again and again, there becomes value in that,” Smith said.
The biggest source of education will come from Bible stories, Smith said. Students can attend the academy every day or just once a week, but that decision can be made by RCSC officials and the community.
“It’s not meant to have a denominational bent, it’s not meant to have any kind of curriculum. It’s strictly, ‘Here’s a story (from the Bible), here’s what it says, here’s the principles we can pull out of that,’” he said.
A list of nearly 200 names in support of the program was presented to the board at Tuesday’s meeting and nearly 40 people were present to show their support as well.
Smith said LifeWise academies are already in existence at West Central and North Newton. West Central’s support of an academy is in its second year.
“We are bracketed by some other folks who are seeing some positive results,” Smith said.
Board members told Smith and those attending the meeting on the academy’s behalf that they would like to look over the proposal before making a decision.
In other business, Rensselaer Central’s high school poultry judging team was recognized by RCHS principal AJ Jones for achieving a third-place finish in a national meet this fall. Three members of the four-person team, which included Brock Hurley, Maddie Graf, Haley Graf and Darian Moore, were in attendance at the board meeting.
RCHS ag teacher Dave Addison said the team began working on projects last spring and into the fall in preparation for the judging season.
“They were well prepared and it showed that day,” he said.
The board also approved superintendent Curtis Craig’s request to seek bids for replacing portions of the roof at the high school. Board members also approved hiring CertaPro to repair exterior insulation and finish material at Van Elementary at a cost of $49,708.
A request for an overnight trip to a state competition in Indianapolis from the high school’s Business Professionals of America team was approved as was a request from the high school’s history club to visit Memphis, Tennessee, for an overnight field trip on May 27.
Two dates have been set aside for possible weather make-up days, including Friday, Feb. 17 and Monday, Feb. 20. If those days are not needed as snow days, there will be no school for students.