LifeWise Academy

RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Board will take some time to mull over a proposal to bring a Bible-based, character-building education academy to the Rensselaer area.

Pastor Kenin Smith of Hope Community Church introduced the mission of LifeWise Academy to board members on Tuesday, Jan. 17 with hopes of gathering support for the academy.

