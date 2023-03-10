Groppe exhibit through April

Provided

Photographer John D. Groppe stands in front of a portion of his 14 still life photos on exhibit at the Rensselaer Public Library. The exhibit will be on display through the end of April.

 Provided

RENSSELAER — Fourteen still life photographs of fruits, vegetables, flowers and even a pair of work boots by John D. Groppe are on display at the Rensselaer Public Library through the end of April.

“Still life photos are constructed photos with three elements,” Groppe said. “First is the central object, fruit or vegetables, a flower. Next is what gathers or holds the object, a bowl or basket, for instance. Finally is the setting or scene in which to present the display. Each element adds its own characteristic shapes, colors, and textures to the photo’s dynamics.”

Tags