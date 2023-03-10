RENSSELAER — Fourteen still life photographs of fruits, vegetables, flowers and even a pair of work boots by John D. Groppe are on display at the Rensselaer Public Library through the end of April.
“Still life photos are constructed photos with three elements,” Groppe said. “First is the central object, fruit or vegetables, a flower. Next is what gathers or holds the object, a bowl or basket, for instance. Finally is the setting or scene in which to present the display. Each element adds its own characteristic shapes, colors, and textures to the photo’s dynamics.”
A Professor Emeritus of English at Saint Joseph’s College, Groppe is an active member of both the Jasper County Art League and the Prairie Arts Council. He has had an exhibit of his photography at the Tippecanoe Arts Federation’s Wells Center in Lafayette.
“I have found Rensselaer and northwest Indiana places that encourage young or late starting artists like me to develop,” he said. “I particularly appreciate the library’s making a large wall just inside the vestibule for display for two months at a time. Everyone entering the library will see the exhibit.”
He has benefited from various inspirations.
“My yellow dish full of cherry tomatoes was inspired by an art show theme, Primary Colors. The work boots photo was based on Van Gogh’s many paintings of work boots,” he said. “The photo of the one green and two red peppers was requested by the late Mary Lois Luers as she wanted to duplicate an oil painting by Lilian Fendig that her son owned.”
Groppe and his wife Rose Marie have made their home in Rensselaer since 1962 when they came to teach at Saint Joseph’s College.
Groppe is open to discussing or answering questions about his photos with anyone who might be interested. His contact information is available at the library exhibit.