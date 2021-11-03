RENSSELAER — National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) and the General Van Rensselaer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced that Crockett, Jordan Township, Memory Gardens and Weston cemeteries in Rensselaer will be joining in the effort to support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as official locations for 2021.
This is the first year that these cemeteries will participate in this national event. Cemeteries in Barkley Township participated in the event last year.
Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely.
This year, there will be more than 2,500 participating locations placing wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 – with more than two million volunteers coming together.
The goal for these locations is to raise enough funds to place over 1,300 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.
“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”
Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America, or sponsoring a wreath for these cemeteries, are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/IN0117 to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.
Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 1.7 million sponsored wreaths at 2557 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year. These programs include The Mobile Education Exhibit and Wreaths Across America Radio, among other education programs.
