RENSSELAER — With help from grant money, Rensselaer Central’s textbook rental costs at the high school will likely see a dip next year.
RCSC’s Director of Educational Technology, Mark Heinig, said the school will be able to purchase 289 new Chromebooks for high school students in 2021 through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund or GEER.
GEER was created by the federal government’s CARES package and provides support to local government agencies and institutions of higher education. It helps with developing and improving the availability of distance/remote learning techniques and technology.
Indiana received $61.6 million in GEER funding.
The school will need to buy just 350 more through its own funding with textbook rental fees helping to pay for the laptops. That translates into 639 new computers, including extras in case some are broken and new students register after school begins.
Heinig said RCHS students prefer Chromebooks. This is the fourth year the laptops are being used by the students after iPads were used for a few years prior to the switch.
Heinig brought the request to Tuesday night’s school board meeting because the corporation would need to purchase new computers as soon as possible.
“If we wait until March,” he told board members, “we won’t have them in August when school begins.”
The school board also approved the use of an outside vendor for online electronic ticket sales for athletic events. Bomber fans and parents would log onto the vendor’s website and pay for tickets to eliminate in-person sales during a pandemic.
“The health department is suggesting we not use in-person ticket sales,” RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig said.
The vendor is called PayK12 and a link to its website for sales is https://secure.payk12.com/school/Rensselaer-Central-High-School/626.
Rensselaer Central fans had access to 300 tickets in the Lady Bombers’ game with West Central on Tuesday night.
Fans would use their phones to display a digital ticket to prove that they bought a ticket through the vendor.
Online sales would also give athletic director Ken Hickman an idea of how many tickets are purchased since capacity at basketball games will be limited. Because Jasper County is an orange county and caution is needed to stem the COVID tide, capacity at basketball games are limited to 25% capacity.
No visiting fans were allowed at Rensselaer’s girls’ swim meets at North Judson and Seeger this week.
Tickets were also limited to four per player for middle school basketball games played at RCMS this week.
Meanwhile, Craig thanked local organizations for assisting the school as it remains open in a pandemic. The Rensselaer Rotary Club donated 1,200 disposable masks recently and the Daughters of the American Revolution in Rensselaer washed and sorted out cloth masks that were donated and/or purchased by the corporation.
“We appreciate them spending their time with that,” Craig said.