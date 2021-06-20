RENSSELAER — GracePoint Resource Center received a Community Fund Grant for $7,500 through the Jasper Newton Foundation in April of 2021 to help support their free counseling services being offered in the local area.
Jasper Newton Foundation Director Brienne Hooker commented, “If the isolation of the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that people need someone to talk to. GracePoint has brought services to our local area that are in short supply. The Jasper Newton Foundation is incredibly supportive of health and wellness initiatives, including mental health, that can be offered to anyone and everyone who needs it. We are happy to support the increase in mental health offerings available here.”
GracePoint Resource Center exists to offer hope and help to our community by equipping people to face the challenges of their daily lives through biblical counseling, group mentoring classes, and other practical resources and training.
GracePoint services are offered at no charge and are open to anyone in the local community. Their services are designed to meet with individuals, couples, families, and other groups to discuss specific challenges that they are facing in their lives.
The most common challenges that people describe when they engage with their highly trained certified counselors and group leaders are broken marriages, broken family relationships, depression, anxiety, grief, suicidal thoughts, addiction to substances, and other mental health needs.
After attending GracePoint counseling sessions, an individual said, “I was lower than low when I started, and I did not know from day to day if I would be around. When I began counseling my anxiety was a 12 out of 10. After a few months, I really made a big turnaround thanks to the counseling. I would highly recommend GracePoint to anyone.”
Since opening in October of 2019, GracePoint has served over 500 different people and have had close to 2,700 total interactions with those people through their various services. They have also offered over 1,300 hours of free counseling. They continue to offer GriefShare, a class on marriage and parenting, and plan to offer classes on depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts in addition to their current services.
The grant GracePoint received from the Jasper Newton Foundation will help them continue to offer hope and help to community members at no cost to them.
Another individual shared their experience through GracePoint and commented, “I would recommend GriefShare to anyone that has experienced the loss of a loved one. After losing our son, we learned so much good information. The leaders truly do care and have been through loss themselves. It is helpful to know that you are not alone in your grief. What a gift to walk with each other through these dark valleys.”
Give GracePoint a call at 219-866-0740 or visit their website www.gracepointrensselaer.org if you have any questions about services or anything you may need help with.
The Jasper Newton Foundation Inc. is a local nonprofit organization that connects residents of Jasper County and Newton County, Indiana, with causes they care about through coordinated investments and strategic grantmaking. It is a way for local people to come together and solve local challenges facing Jasper and Newton Counties every day, leaving a legacy of giving in the community. By working as an advocate for the whole nonprofit sector and connecting residents and organizations across the two counties, the Jasper Newton Foundation enables a larger impact beyond what one individual nonprofit or donor can accomplish.
The Jasper Newton Foundation is celebrating 30 Years of Giving in 2021 and has invested over $15Million back into the communities we serve. We strive each day to weave even tighter connections across the two-county area making the Jasper Newton Foundation a strong vehicle for real community change.
