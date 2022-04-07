It has felt like a long winter. We’ve had worse winters, but this one has just felt ... long! Even though it is officially “Spring,” one day it’s sixty degrees, and then the next whole week it’s thirty-two degrees, overcast and cold. Arg!
BUT... this morning, after again waking up to white frost on the roofs of the houses around us (groan, another cold day!)... the sun came out! The day kept warming up. I went outside for a walk and even took off my jacket, because it felt like ... SPRING! Birds were singing. Daffodils were opening their yellow petals to the sun. A very tall tree now had outrageously swelling leaf buds all the way to the very tip top, making me gasp with joy! It all felt like a prayer! I felt like God was in everything! Hope was breathing in me again, filling me with love and thanks to God for all this new life! Winter is not endless!
Somehow in the midst of all this Springtime beauty and hope, I felt like God was whispering: Don’t ever give up! Keep seeing the signs I send to this world ... signs of hope, signs of my love. Because my love never gives up on this world! My love wants to blossom in you ALL!
And suddenly, I had images of Russia’s war on the Ukraine. It is Springtime in the democracy of the Ukraine too. But Russian bombs keep falling on civilians in its cities; the death toll of its men, women and children is shocking; four million people have become refugees, losing everything in just the last 2 months.
O God! How do we not give up? How do we see the signs You send to this world, signs of Your hope, signs of Your love? How do we become signs of Your hope and love that never gives up on this difficult world? Because this difficult, unfair, and heart-breaking world can sometimes feel like an endless winter with no hope of Spring.
Maybe you’ve experienced your own “endless winter” because of an illness, or death of a loved one, or worry about family. This is not an easy world to live in. It can make us forget who we really are.
This coming Sunday, April 10, is when Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday, the day which launches us into Holy Week, culminating in Jesus’ death, and then His resurrection.
On Palm Sunday, Holy Week and Easter, we remember that even though Jesus somehow knew there was a plot to arrest him and knew that he would be killed, Jesus did not give up on his mission from God — his mission to help all of us all to remember again who we all really are: All are loved by God. And all are created to BE God’s hope and love in this world!
“For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son... Indeed God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.” (John 3:16-17)
Be watching for details about a Ukrainian Relief Fund raiser event in the near future, in Rensselaer, which will include a movie at the Ritz. Time and date to be announced soon.
You can make a difference in bringing God’s “Springtime” to the souls of the Ukraine with your donations! Helping them know they are not forgotten.
O God, in the midst of this world, in the midst of the war on the Ukraine, may we learn how to listen to You; may we learn how to never give up being Your hope and love, the way Jesus shoed us to never gave up. Help us to be signs of Your “Divine Springtime” in the midst of the seemingly “endless winters” of this world, including the Ukraine. Help us to pray for the Ukraine. Help us to pray for Russia. Help us to pray for all. Thank You for never giving up on us! May we be instruments of Your love. We pray this in the name of Jesus. Amen.