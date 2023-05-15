When I was growing up, I almost never went to church. Although my parents were married in the Catholic Church, my mother was not a Catholic, nor practicing any religion before or since, and my father a “cradle Catholic” may have been only seeking to appease my grandparents.
My father did want me and my siblings to share the experience he had of Catholic Schools and I went to a small Catholic school in Michigan where I grew up, until my parents were divorced after my 3rd grade year. With my parents’ divorce, my exposure to formal religion ended as I transitioned to public school.
I always had a longing in my heart to grow closer to God, but I really didn’t know how. I learned some basics in my couple years at Catholic school; the most important being that God sent His son as the Savior of the world. A few times over the years I found myself in a Sunday school with some friends at various denominations or maybe a random Easter service. I had some limited contact with the Catholic Church, been to the old country Wesleyan church down the street from my house for some Sunday school – mostly to get free donuts … an ELCA Lutheran church in the city and even a non-denominational Christian church for an Easter service. Without the support of family, these blips on the radar were exactly that, tiny encounters with religion that all seemed very different.
My childhood and adolescent mind could not grasp why every street corner needed a different church building that proudly boasted some different denomination or why even friends and family members who did go to church regularly would only go to “their church” and harbor some kind of resentment towards people who went to those “other churches.” Quite frankly, none of it made any sense and seemed very broken.
Then I remember in high school history class and learning about the history of the reformation for the first time. There seemed, at the time, to be some rudimentary explanation as to why there were so many different people claiming to call themselves the same thing – Christian – but definitely not a completely satisfying answer to the confusion in my heart.
As I began to really come to an adult understanding of the world in college, I saw more and more divisions defining how people related to one another. As a culture of polarization was creeping in more and more into every facet of life. The naïve past of my childhood where I just assumed all churches were the same, was now shattered by the acute reality that not only were the churches not the same, but they were adamant to point out their differences; no more so than on a college campus.
Missionaries from all faith backgrounds were working hard to convince people like myself to join their community and not the other people trying to do the exact same. Sure, I could have been like many college students and avoided the topic altogether, but the longing for truth inside was something that would not let me ignore this pursuit and allow myself to be distracted by the other facets of modern college campus culture.
This pursuit brought me back to where I started, in the Catholic Church. The pursuit, I realized in that moment, was God’s pursuit of me, not me of Him. While attending Midnight Mass with my father, who praise God, was himself returning to the practice of the Faith, the Lord spoke profoundly to my heart and not only told me that He loved me, but that He wanted me to remain with Him. This moment was a turning point in my life. For the next year and a half, I prepared for my entrance into the Catholic Church, for although I had Catholic family and went to a Catholic elementary school, I had never even been baptized. I studied the Faith, and learned answers that had escaped me for my entire life, right there, in the Scriptures and in the consistent Tradition handed on from Christ through the apostles and their successors.
It was crystal clear to me, again, as an adult, just as a child, that Jesus did call us all to unity, He did call us to be one, He did give us One Church, He the Good Shepherd who declares “there will be one flock, one shepherd.” Jn 10:16 St. Paul teaching as well, “I, then, a prisoner for the Lord, urge you to live in a manner worthy of the call you have received, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another through love, striving to preserve the unity of the spirit through the bond of peace: one body and one Spirit, as you were also called to the one hope of your call; one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all.” Eph 4:1-6
We live in a world that wants to define our relationships by our differences and to use these differences as a means of division, and yet our Savior is calling us to unity in Himself. As we approach Pentecost, the birthday of the Church, I pray we might imitate the early Church, when “they were all in one place together.” Acts 2:1