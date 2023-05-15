religious row heading
Misty

When I was growing up, I almost never went to church. Although my parents were married in the Catholic Church, my mother was not a Catholic, nor practicing any religion before or since, and my father a “cradle Catholic” may have been only seeking to appease my grandparents.

My father did want me and my siblings to share the experience he had of Catholic Schools and I went to a small Catholic school in Michigan where I grew up, until my parents were divorced after my 3rd grade year. With my parents’ divorce, my exposure to formal religion ended as I transitioned to public school.