In recent years church attendance has dropped. Significantly. Even before churches around the world closed their doors because of Covid, previously active church participants were attending less. But for centuries, attending church has been a vital part of the life of practicing Christians.
We’ve all heard it, many have felt it, even said it: “I don’t need to ‘go’ to church.” “I can worship God anywhere.” “I can listen on-line.” To an extent, it’s true. Countless preachers better than this one can be found on line. The options are ‘virtually’ endless.
And of course, since God is everywhere, we can absolutely worship Him anywhere!
But maybe we’ve all gotten a bit too comfortable ‘watching’ church instead of ‘attending’ church. Why bother? For many, the effort to get up and go, to corral the kids, and to fight that Sunday morning traffic has been traded in for the ease of the recliner.
Of course, we are assured that, “We don’t attend church, we are the church.” While it’s absolutely true that we who believe in Jesus as Savior and Lord are the church, it is also true and vitally important that we attend church. Why? Why is gathering so important? Why does it matter?
According to Scripture, tradition, and personal experience, there are actually several reasons for the church, as in the people of God, to attend the church, as in gather at a particular place or location.
The Church is important because Jesus established the Church. Not the building, but the body of believers. The Church is the force that “the gates of hell will not prevail against.” (Matthew 16:18). As the Church, we are united against the forces of evil, death, and destruction. Building on the teachings of Jesus, the entire New Testament is written to, for, and about the Church.
Coming together is following the example of the Early Church. Those first believers gathered regularly and frequently. Together, “they devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer. (Acts 2:42) As we do the same, we are being obedient to the intent of Scripture, and our sense of unity is strengthened. We are bound together in our love for one another by our love for Christ.
Today, the primary teaching and preparation of God’s people still happens in and through the church. It’s in the gathering together that we learn with other believers, especially from those who have been trained, educated, and prepared to preach and teach the Word of God. Together we learn to better understand, express, and put our faith into practice. Together we are trained, educated, and prepared to go out into the world, where we “make disciples,” witnessing to and passing our faith on to others. Together we are “equipped for works of service.” (Ephesians 4:12)
I am so very thankful for the technology that allows us to reach out to those who aren’t able to attend. But it just isn’t the same as gathering with other Christians. In gathering, we actively participate and respond with other believers in communal worship. Together, we hear the word of God. As we sing, the voices of other believers merge with our own in praise to God. We join together in prayer, we hear and respond to the preaching, and we receive the Lord’s Supper.
The Church is also the primary center of mission work. Together, we accomplish more. Workers are sent from, through and by the Church into the world. The Church commissions, sends, and supports missionaries who go, sharing the good news of Jesus. Various local congregations work together, pooling resources, to provide financial support to those in need.
Attending church is so much more than simply going to a building. Within the Church body there is a unity, a bond, and unique support. We are family. We are on this journey of faith together. Each time we gather, we are reminded once again that we are not alone.
Much more happens when we attend than when we watch from afar. Ask anyone who isn’t able or allowed to gather with other Christians. We miss out when we miss gathering. There’s something about preparing, putting into, and getting involved. We know from experience that we get more out when we put more in. In coming together, we are better able to contribute. In a local congregation we are given the opportunity to, learn, grow, serve and give.
I’m so thankful that when God saves us, He doesn’t leave us on our own to muddle through. Rather, He saves us, fills us with His Holy Spirit and brings us into a local body of believers where we can be connected, nourished, challenged, and taught. The Church is made up of imperfect humans, so no, the Church isn’t perfect. But we’re in process. Together we are being perfected.
Attending church is a privilege. Not everyone is able to attend church. Many are hindered by work, failing health, and other factors. In other countries countless Christians are not allowed to gather. For them, to go to church is to risk being cut off from family and community, imprisonment, abuse, or torture.
If you haven’t been in a while, and you’re able, maybe it’s time. As long as we are able, let the Church go to church!