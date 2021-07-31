JASPER COUNTY — China has been dealing with a semiconductor chip shortage since January of 2021, but it has recently hit the local area.
The parking lots of Fieldhouse Ford and Weirs Chevrolet GMC in DeMotte, normally filled with cars for sale, are currently empty.
The chip shortage is mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but other sources say this could have been affected by the trade war with China and the drought in Taiwan.
When the pandemic started in March of 2020, the production of vehicles slowed. Now that it has picked back up, there is a shortage of components needed to complete the build.
The semiconductor chips are about the size of a quarter and 500 to 1,500 can be used in a vehicle.
The semiconductor chips have spread to more technological uses than just vehicles. They are also in everyday objects like washing machines and toasters.
Similar to a vehicle, phone production slowed in 2020. Now that it is picking back up, there is not enough available technology. Officials say smartphones are the next to face a large production shortage.
Industry experts say this semiconductor chip shortage could last into 2022.