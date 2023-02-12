My ninety-year-old neighbor used to tell me that he was going out fishing … not catching, but fishing. It’s about the experience, he’d tell me.

And that is how it is with me and birding … it’s about the experience. Attempting to see some birds – sometimes being able to watch and identify them, and sometimes not. It’s not always easy, especially when the birds are small! So, when I am feeling like having some birding success, I often set my sights on the larger birds.

