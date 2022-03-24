JASPER COUNTY — General Van Rensselaer Chapter DAR announced the winners of its American History Essay Contest at area schools.
The topic for this year’s essay was based on the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The students were asked to imagine that he/she had a brother who lost his life on the battlefields of France during World War I. The student was to put him/herself and their family at the November 11, 1921, dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C.
The student was asked to write about what it meant to attend the dedication and why it is important to remember those who gave their lives to serve our nation.
The following students received award certificates and Excellence in History medals at their schools.
Congratulations to Kankakee Valley Intermediate School fifth-grader Brynleigh Ketchem, Kankakee Valley Middle School sixth-grader Grant Duttlinger,
Rensselaer Central Middle School seventh-grader Sloan Claussen and Kankakee Valley Middle School eighth-grader Aubrey Hanger. These students were from the classrooms of Mrs. Dietrich, Mrs. Mendenhall, Mrs. Spangler and Dr. Innes.
The General Van Rensselaer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution wishes to thank all students who participated and classroom educators who assisted in returning essays for this year’s contest.