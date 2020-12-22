JASPER COUNTY — Rensselaer Central senior Aidan Geleott was picked over three other local senior students for the 2020-21 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship last week.
Geleott, the son of Kevin and Kate Geleott of Rensselaer, edged out classmate William Messman, Kankakee Valley’s Taylor Schultz and West Central’s Tori Culp.
Geleott plans to study Actuarial Science at DePauw University, Franklin College or Wabash College next fall. He is a member of the National Honor Society as well as president of the senior class and student body.
He is a member of Rising Stars in Indiana for the Class of 2021, chairman of the community-wide fundraiser for RCHS auditorium microphones, actively involved in many other community volunteer activities (including the Jasper County Historical Society’s Memories Alive in the spring) and is president of his 4-H club.
A member of St. Augustine Peer Ministry, Geleott has been an elite swimmer at RCHS for four years.
Beth Hege, who co-sponsors the RCHS Student Council, said of Geleott: "Aidan is a diligent, hardworking, dependable, and kind young man who is incredibly deserving of this prestigious award. His eagerness and willingness to serve and lead, not only as Student Body president but also in his community, sets him apart from his peers. I am so proud of Aidan and would like to congratulate him on receiving this honor."
Here is a look at this year’s other Lilly Scholarship candidates from the Jasper County area:
First Alternate: William Messman, Rensselaer Central
The son of Jon and Gwen Messman, Will plans to study physics in college upon graduation from Rensselaer Central. He is a National Merit Scholar semifinalist, a member of Rising Stars in Indiana for the Class of 2021 and a Hoosier Boys State delegate.
He is also a member of the St. Augustine Peer Ministry, a state finalist in the Academic Super Bowl and actively involved in various community projects and school clubs. He is a four-year member of RCHS’s cross country and track teams.
Second Alternate: Taylor Schultz, Kankakee Valley
The daughter of Robert and Melissa Schultz, Taylor plans to study biology at Purdue or Indiana University next fall.
She is a member of Rising Stars of Indiana for the Class of 2021, class vice president, a four-year member of KV’s student council and a Hoosier Girls State delegate.
Actively involved in church youth group and other various community projects/school clubs, Taylor is captain of KV’s tennis and volleyball teams.
Finalist: Tori Culp, West Central
Tori is the daughter of Daniel and Melissa Culp and plans to study Animal Science Agribusiness with a minor in Critical Disability Studies at Purdue University after graduating from West Central in the spring.
She is president of the school’s National Honor Society, class president and student body vice president and president of her 4-H club as well as secretary of FFA at West Central.
She, too, is involved in several community volunteer activities, including 4-H, church and the Indiana Junior Beef Cattle Association.
Tori is currently captain of the Lady Trojans’ basketball team.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program was created by the Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. to 1) help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
Begun in 1998, the program offers four-year, full-tuition scholarships to selected Indiana students who intend to work toward a baccalaureate degree at any accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana. The scholarship also provides $900 per year for required books and equipment.
Number of scholarships provided to date — 4,912
Total provided by the Lilly Endowment for tuition and book stipend to date — over $424 million
Total number of scholarships awarded in 2020-2021 — 143
The program is administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana and locally by the community foundations or affiliates in each of Indiana's 92 counties. Persons interested in information about the program should first contact their local community foundation. High school guidance counselors generally can also provide information.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship has an extensive application process in Jasper/Newton counties. Students complete an initial online application and essay. This pool of applicants is then narrowed down by the local Lilly Committee to the finalists who are invited to the interview step of the process. Much like a job interview, students are asked questions about their personal and professional goals, as well as some of the major influences in their lives. It is an intense process but well worth the effort. Just completing the application and confidently accomplishing the interview provides a wealth of experience that will serve these students in many areas of their lives. Nominees are then forwarded to ICI for final selection of the recipient.
The Jasper Newton Foundation is very grateful to Lilly Endowment for the gift of this opportunity. Meet this year’s finalists — these are some of the finest students in the area. Congratulations to all.