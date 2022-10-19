LEGO night

QUEST TREKKERS BOOK CLUB AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY

DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library for Quest Trekkers on Monday, Oct. 24 from 6-7 p.m. This is a book club for grades 2-5. The club features books that are historical, adventurous and everything in between. For this meeting, the staff will be discussing “The Curse of the Cheese Pyramid” by Geronimo Stilton.

Tags

Trending Food Videos