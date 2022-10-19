QUEST TREKKERS BOOK CLUB AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library for Quest Trekkers on Monday, Oct. 24 from 6-7 p.m. This is a book club for grades 2-5. The club features books that are historical, adventurous and everything in between. For this meeting, the staff will be discussing “The Curse of the Cheese Pyramid” by Geronimo Stilton.
Books for November’s meeting will be handed out at this time. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
FRIENDS OF THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY MEETING
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library would like to invite you to join their meeting this month on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at noon. Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to assist in the success of the local library. Dues are minimal, but your impact is great.
For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
HORROR TRIVIA NIGHT AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Test your knowledge of horror movies against others at the spookiest Trivia Night of the year.
On Oct. 28 at 5 p.m., gather your friends in groups of 2-6 and come test your skills against others to see who will come out on top. Prizes awarded to the top team.
Feel free to bring any snacks or non-alcoholic beverages you like.
Registration is required and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
HALLOWEEN
STORY TIME AT WHEATFIELD BRANCH
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library for Halloween Story Time. Children ages 3-5 are invited to join the staff for stories and crafts either Monday, Oct. 24 from 11-11:30 a.m. OR Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 2:30-3 p.m. Kids are welcome to dress in costume.
Registration is required and can be done so by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774 or by registering online at myjcpl.org/events.
PRESCHOOL STEM AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Pre-Schoolers are invited on Monday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. for a morning of spooky fun and exploration.
The program will be held in the upstairs meeting room. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
LEGO BUILDING AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — All ages are welcome to join the DeMotte Library on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4-5 p.m. for an hour of Lego free play. Children under 6 are required to have an adult present.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.