BINGO FUN AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Stop by the Wheatfield Library on Friday, Sept. 1 st at 11 a.m. for bingo fun and prizes. This free event is open to ages 18 and over.
Registration is required and can be done at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
COOL OFF WITH FUN WATER ACTIVITIES AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — With school starting but the warm weather still here, come and enjoy some fun water activities at the library on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. Wear your bathing suit or clothes that can get wet. Snacks will be served.
No registration required and it is open to all ages.
ALL JCPL LOCATIONS CLOSED FOR STAFF DEVELOPMENT DAY
JASPER CO(UNTY — All three locations of the Jasper County Public Library will be closed on Monday, August 28 for staff training. Please visit us at myjcpl.org.
LEGO BUILDING AT
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY AUG. 31
DeMOTTE — All ages are welcome to join us on Aug. 31 from 4-5 p.m. for an hour of Lego free play. Children under 6 are required to have an adult present.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
SEPTEMBER BOOK DISCUSSIONS AT JCPL
DeMotte Bookies will be meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. to discuss the book What Happened to the Bennett’s by Lisa Scottoline.
Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. to discuss the book The Mona Lisa by Jonathan Santlofer.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at Cup of Joy on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. to cover the book Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker.
The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will be gathering at the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. to cover The Men who United the States by Simon Winchester. The group was created for men, but anyone may join.
Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will be meeting Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. and will be discussing A Fall of Marigolds by Susan Meissner.
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.